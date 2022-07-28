Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency to choose new logo

www.gulfshorebusiness.com
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen Walters
gulfshorebusiness.com
Proposed pocket park may find home on vacant lot in downtown Fort Myers
To the east sits The Franklin Shops, a two-story, mixed-use shop downtown, offering a variety of fashion, furnishings, beauty and eats with art and events. To the west sits Man on First, a men’s boutique, offering men’s fashion, accessories and gadgets. In the middle, a 2,865-square-foot, fenced-in lot has sat vacantly since 2019.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Early voting for primaries begins Aug. 13 in Lee, Collier
Early voting for the 2022 Florida Primary Election begins Aug. 13 and runs until Aug. 20 in Lee and Collier counties, running 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Charlotte County’s early voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Aug. 8 to Aug. 21. Early voting sites will be open daily, including on the weekends. Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station at early voting sites during the early voting period in their county. To participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Weighing the costs, benefits of burying power lines in SWFL
The clamor of the earth mover begins. The diesel engine springs to life. And the operator of the Ditch Witch equipment, which looks like something out of the Mad Max universe, starts drilling into the ground, carving a space for flexible plastic piping to be inserted and dragged under the ground between the homes on Bragg, Hernando and Claude streets in a Port Charlotte community east of U.S. 41.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Water quality is still front and center for businesses along the Gulfshore
Fishing charter captain Daniel Andrews, 32, stands at the helm of his carbon-fiber and Kevlar flats boat. He’s dressed in his work uniform: a pair of amphibious shorts, a long-sleeve sun shirt and polarized Costas. Most of his face is covered with a long brown beard. When he speaks, his voice is steady and sure, but he doesn’t speak much; he says what he needs to say, and then he stops talking. He lets the water, the mangroves, the birds and the fish speak for him.
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Tides luxury condominiums under construction at Bayfront Naples
Bayfront Naples is growing with the addition of 35 luxury condominium units in two buildings under construction on either side of Third Avenue South at Goodlette-Frank Road, the northern entrance into the longtime mixed-use development in Naples. Instead of retail shops on the first floor, as is the case with...
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW reports year-over-year decrease in June traffic
During June, 663,141 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, a decrease of 21% compared to June 2021, according to Lee County Port Authority figures. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 17.6% compared to last year. The traffic leader for the month was Delta with 176,915 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (127,095), American (122,983), JetBlue (71,428) and United (67,716). RSW had 5,418 aircraft operations, a decrease of 26.5% compared to June 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 14,284 operations, a 28% increase compared to June 2021.
