Kunce, Valentine Swap Defamation Allegations as Primary Gets Ugly

Family members of some of the people killed or wounded during the 2019 shooting California's Gilroy Garlic Festival are suing the companies that distributed the rifle used in the attack, saying they did not take sufficient care to prevent misuse of the firearm. Two similar lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont on July 28 allege that manufacturer Century International Arms and Romanian firearm producer ROMARM failed to adopt reasonable safeguards that "enabled a dangerous individual operating in and around California" to legally acquire the firearm in Nevada, take it to California and use it in the attack at the...

GILROY, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO