Kunce, Valentine Swap Defamation Allegations as Primary Gets Ugly

An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing As ‘Skirt Was Too Short’
Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was asked to leave an Alabama prison because her skirt was too short. In a story that makes it feel like we've travelled back in time 100 years, Ivana was stopped from reporting on an execution because of what she was wearing. The accomplished journalist was...
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
Phoenix tattoo parlor holds flash event to raise funds for abortion rights
Jason Anthony believes in using his talent for advocacy. The Phoenix-based tattoo parlor that he co-owns, Golden Rule Tattoo, took part in a nationwide "My Body, My Choice" flash tattoo event in conjunction with the National Network of Abortion Funds on Sunday in order to raise money for local charities that support reproductive rights. Flash tattoo...
Family of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims sue gun distributor
Family members of some of the people killed or wounded during the 2019 shooting California's Gilroy Garlic Festival are suing the companies that distributed the rifle used in the attack, saying they did not take sufficient care to prevent misuse of the firearm. Two similar lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont on July 28 allege that manufacturer Century International Arms and Romanian firearm producer ROMARM failed to adopt reasonable safeguards that "enabled a dangerous individual operating in and around California" to legally acquire the firearm in Nevada, take it to California and use it in the attack at the...
Democrats say they’ll keep working to keep Iowa caucuses first
Iowa Democrats say they will keep fighting for Iowa’s spot as the nation’s first caucus — and now they have more time to make their case. The Democratic National Committee has delayed its decision about the 2024 presidential nominating calendar until after this year’s midterm elections. The DNC Rules and Bylaws committee delayed the decision […] The post Democrats say they’ll keep working to keep Iowa caucuses first appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
