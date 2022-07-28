Hoda and Jenna weigh in on man’s viral note saying fiancée ‘isn’t the most beautiful’

www.today.com
Rolanda Houston-Lewis
1d ago
...and he Aint the most handsome man in the world nor is he the best dressed but i sure she loves him anyway 😒
Reply
3
Starlett Canady
1d ago
yo bro you should have just said that to her privately, get her response, then post this sorry profession of your feelings..
Reply
2
Related
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children
Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATED PEOPLE
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE・
SheKnows
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
thesource.com
[WATCH] IG Model Finds Out She Has AIDS After Going Untested For Almost A Decade
According to several confirmed reports, a Brooklyn-based Instagram model that made her acquaintance with several well known celebrities, revealed on social media that she almost died from AIDS after being infected by the virus almost ten years ago. Gina Tew said she dropped down to 65 lbs., lost her sight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Today fans break down in tears over legendary news anchor’s emotional sendoff after he leaves show
TODAY fans have expressed their feelings about a legendary anchor's retirement from NBC after nearly 30 years on the network. Longtime correspondent Pete Williams had an emotional farewell during Friday's broadcast. Pete's colleagues gave him an emotional sendoff on TODAY with a video highlighting the journalists' impressive almost three decades...
‘TODAY’ Fans Are Demanding That the Show Fire Savannah Guthrie: Here’s Why
Fans of the “TODAY Show” are done asking that the talk show fire Savannah Guthrie. Instead, they’re taking it one step further, demanding that production fire Guthrie for her recent behavior. This news comes as she and co-host Hoda Kotb have allegedly been going at it, feuding...
ETOnline.com
Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2
1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford looks so happy holding baby grandson Frankie in latest photo
Kathie Lee Gifford loves watching her grandson Frankie. "My idea of heaven," the former TODAY anchor, 68, wrote on a Tuesday Instagram photo of herself holding the napping newborn, her first grandchild. Frankie, who was born on May 31, is the child of Cody Gifford (Kathie Lee's son) and his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
survivornet.com
Cancer Survivor Hoda Kotb, 57, And Jenna Bush Hager, 40, Finally Reunited On The Today Show Set
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have reunited on the Today set after the two co-hosts were off enjoying their vacations. Kotb was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 after doctors found lumps during a routine checkup. Breast cancer is a common cancer that has been the subject of much...
Val Chmerkovskiy Cradles Jenna Johnson's Baby Bump at the ESPYs
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson deserve a 10/10 for their 2022 ESPY Awards red carpet appearance. The couple arrived to the Los Angeles ceremony on July 20 all smiles as they basked in baby bliss, Chmerkovskiy grinning on the red carpet as he lovingly cradled Johnson's growing baby bump for the cameras. Johnson wore a slim, long-sleeved black dress, and her husband matched with a classic black suit sans a tie.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 4, Shares First Official TikTok Video — See the Cute Clip
The 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posted her first official video on the social media app over the weekend. In the seconds-long clip, Stormi uses a silly filter that expands her face, before turning the camera to face her famous mom, who is seen having a bite to eat in pajamas.
Where Is Miss Lawrence Now After Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’?
When many The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans think of the hit Bravo show’s earlier seasons, some of the cast’s entourage comes to mind. Viewers met the ladies’ glam squads, including their hair and makeup teams, as the series progressed. In 2008, Lawrence “Miss Lawrence” Washington instantly...
Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’
Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
TODAY.com
Ahoy-da! Hoda Kotb shares new pic of Haley and Hope from family boating adventure
Hoda Kotb just shared a new photo of her daughters and, frankly, it’s a-boat time!. Over the weekend, the TODAY co-anchor set sail with friends and family, including her adorable girls, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. The photo Hoda posted to Instagram shows the sisters wearing tiny white captain's...
Comments / 8