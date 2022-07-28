Non-Conference Schedule Announced for SDSU Women’s Basketball

kikn.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen Walters
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
USF to Add Men’s and Women’s Wrestling Programs in Fall of 2023
USF and Augustana carry the torch for college athletics here in the Sioux Empire, and on Monday the University of Sioux Falls announced that they will be adding two additional programs beginning in the Fall of 2023. Per the official release from the University, the two programs will be Men's...
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
AA State Basketball Tournament Coming to Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls
The Sanford Pentagon has hosted a bunch of big-time events since they opened years ago and now they will be hosting another state championship. The 2023 Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Sanford Pentagon according to a release this week. This is the second time...
Augustana Outfielder Signs Contract With San Francisco Giants
The Augustana University baseball program has seen a ton of success over the last decade which has included a National Championship at the D2 level. In addition to the team success, the individual players that have contributed to that success have received numerous opportunities to compete at the next level.
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
newscenter1.tv
Baseball Recap: Post 22 rallies to beat SF East, RC Sliders suffer first lost at Babe Ruth Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ Legion Baseball Tournament continued on Saturday with the semifinals. Harrisburg eliminated Mitchell in the first game of the day, 7-0. The second game featured Rapid City Post 22 and Sioux Falls East. Post 22 rallied from two runs down to...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
Win This 2022 Polaris Razor XP 1000 Sport With The New 99-1 And 100.5, Kickin’ Country
Kickin Country Is Teaming Up With Vern Eide Motoplex to put you on a Brand New 2022 Polaris Razor XP 1000 Sport!. You could be attacking tricky terrain or revving it up to tackle work on the far. It's super easy to win this sweet new ride. There are three...
Sioux Falls Sees Two Weekend Shootings within 12 Hour Time Frame
Another hot summer weekend in Sioux Falls was filled with gun violence. This time, two shootings occurred within twelve hours of each other in roughly the same exact neighborhood. Dakota News Now is reporting that the first bout of gunfire rang out during the early morning hours on Saturday (July...
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
gowatertown.net
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
KELOLAND TV
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend. The South Dakota Chislic Festival will take over the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Board member Anne Pankratz considers the official state nosh an artform. “You can serve it with garlic salt. Some people like...
Vermillion Plain Talk
COVID Update for July 27, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
dakotanewsnow.com
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
KELOLAND TV
Isolated Rain Tonight & Sunday AM; HOT!
Isolated showers and storms will be possible from northeast South Dakota to western Minnesota this evening through tomorrow morning. Otherwise, it looks like mostly clear skies this evening and tonight with lows falling to the 60s and 70s. Even with the slight chance for rain tomorrow morning in eastern KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
When will there be new concerts at the PREMIER Center?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a gap in the concert schedule at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center the center is working to fill, director of marketing and public relations Doria Drost said. The concert schedule includes 11 concerts from Aug. 9 through Nov. 5. But when Casting...
KELOLAND TV
Keeping up with standards, some SFSD schools getting upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sound of construction crews rang out Friday morning at John F. Kennedy Elementary. The west-side elementary school, which was built in the late 1980s, is undergoing upgrades that will take two years to finish. Jeff Kreiter, who serves as the operational services director for the Sioux Falls School District, was overlooking work at JFK and compared the project to upgrades made in the past two years at Cleveland Elementary near 18th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
