Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Is Spicing Things Up with a New Flavor

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
I tried 8 popular Alfredo sauces, and a common, affordable brand beat out the tasty $9 jar
I compared eight store-bought Alfredo sauces from brands including Rao's, Classico, and Ragu. The Kroger-brand Alfredo sauce was the most disappointing and had almost no flavor at all. My favorites were Rao's, which had a rich flavor, and Classico, which had a great texture and price.
12tomatoes.com
Hot Honey and Coca Cola Marinated Chicken
Since making my Homemade Hot Honey recipe, I’ve been looking for different opportunities to test it out. One of the best recipes that I’ve used hot honey for is this tasty marinade that also utilizes coca-cola and other pantry favorites. Hot honey is a tremendous melding of heat and sweet flavors, and a great way to introduce warmth and gentle spiciness into a variety of dishes. It pairs brilliantly with the soda because coke’s acidity helps tenderize the meat while adding a sweet liquid flavor base to beef, pork, or chicken.
HGTV
Vegan Burger With Cauliflower Mayonnaise Recipe
You may be thinking, cauliflower mayonnaise, really? Yes. Even if you're not vegan, it’s a mouthwatering topping or dip. And this vegan-approved burger will satisfy any carnivore craving. Perfect for a cookout or dinner parties, these burgers with caramelized onions and fresh tomato slices are the perfect fusion of flavors in every bite.
thepioneerwoman.com
Halloween Chex Mix
No October party is complete without a festive Halloween appetizer. Let this Halloween Chex Mix recipe be the anchor of the table! It's salty and sweet, has tons of candy mix-ins and makes a large batch for a crowd. Add a platter of mummy hotdogs, pumpkin hummus, and spider cookies, and your guests won't think twice about their brimming baskets of candy.
Thrillist
Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination
Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that...
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
Woman furious adds hot sauce and vinegar to her plate to keep husband from eating her dinner
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and her husband hadn’t been married more than a month when the trouble started. Her husband was addicted to food. It didn’t matter who’s plate the food was on; he would grab a fork and help himself.
The Daily South
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
This Air Fryer Popcorn Chicken Recipe Is A Healthier Version Of The Fast Food Snack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Stop running out to fast food joints for your deep-fried chicken fix. With this...
12tomatoes.com
Bored of Chicken? Boil It in Butter!
Has butter ever done me wrong? For me, it’s a resounding no! Butter never disappoints, it outperforms and exceeds my expectations, making everything golden, sumptuous, and downright decadent. When I hit a slump, I always find butter can be the saving grace, and people knew that hundreds of years ago too. This historical recipe proves that butter can make anything, even boring chicken, taste better.
Thrillist
Little Caesars Is Launching a Pepperoni-Decked 'Old World' Pizza
Inflation combined with big corporations making record profits has made for some very strange promotions. Little Caesars, known for slinging low-cost pizzas, is joining that fray. It says it's making "gourmet flavors more accessible to everyone" with its new menu item. You might not expect to see gourmet and Little Caesars sitting side by side, but here we are. The company is launching a new pizza called the Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni.
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil1 tsp. Horseradish sauce½ cup of mayonnaise½ cup of ketchup3 tbsp. fresh dill choppedDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken WingsIngredients2 lb. chicken wings3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice2 tbsp. olive oil½ cup of cherry jam½ cup of mayonnaise1 tsp. truffle oil1 cup of red cherries-GarnishParsley- GanishDirectionsPreheat oven 380 degrees.In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.Bake 40 minutes.Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.Serve with cherry sauce.
Food Network
How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet
Since cast-iron pans can handle heavy-duty cooking, you might have a bit of a mess to clean up when you're done cooking — but don't worry, no matter how you prefer to clean your pan, it can take it. Here, a step-by-step guide. Step 1: Clean the pan while...
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
People
Bobby Flay's Key Lime Pie With Coconut Whipped Cream
"It's tangy, sweet and refreshing," says chef Bobby Flay. "Whether competing on the show or baking at home, I use store-bought Key lime juice. It's just as delicious and saves me from having to juice tons of small Key limes, which may be hard to find." "It's so important to...
Low sugar cheesecake recipes everyone can enjoy
We all love a cheesecake, but while the creamy dessert is no doubt delicious, it’s also loaded with sugar and fat – not ideal you are diabetic or following a low-sugar diet. But, with a few tweaks, it can be one of the most diabetic-friendly desserts in your repetoire. These low-sugar (and one vegan!) recipes from Truvia prove it. No bake low sugar honey and berry cheesecakesThis no bake cheesecake is a quick and easy dessert that for minimal effort delivers maximum taste. Layered on top of the crisp biscuit case, the smooth low fat cream cheese is sweetened with...
People
Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
‘I’m a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it’s on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,’ says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq’s Family Style cookbook. ‘[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time’
Giada De Laurentiis’ New ‘Next-Level’ & Delicious Salad Is ‘Summertime Snacking at Its Absolute Finest’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis’ just elevated our standard, go-to salad this summer, with a recipe that looks oh-so-delicious! On July 29, De Laurentiis posted a colorful, scrumptious salad recipe that we’re itching to try ASAP.
The Daily South
Skillet BBQ Chicken
Turn inexpensive chicken thighs and a few pantry staples into a family-friendly chicken dish so easy you'll want to cook it every week. The best part? You can customize the homemade barbecue sauce to your family's preferences. If you like heat, increase the hot sauce or cayenne pepper. If you've got a few kids at the table, scale back—let the maple syrup and brown sugar make it a sweeter sauce.
