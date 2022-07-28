Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess

therockofrochester.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
This Story of Five Minnesotans Shows Minnesota Nice Still Exists
Four Minnesotan women and one Minnesotan boy were waiting at the John F. Kennedy Airport for their flight when it was suddenly canceled. After waiting for hours and then hearing that the JetBlue flight from NYC to Minneapolis was canceled these Minnesotans realized they should do something. Those who were...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests
Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and other cities who are ramping up pressure as they seek to negotiate union contracts. Customers who pulled up to the drive-thru on Sunday morning at 4712 Cedar Avenue were told there’d be no coffee today or tomorrow but […] The post Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smack Shack to celebrate Crayfest on Aug. 6
MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Smack Shack is celebrating its annual Crayfest on Saturday Aug. 6 from noon to 7 p.m. in the North Loop of Minneapolis. The event started as a way to further Smack Shack's sustainability mission, and deplete the invasive crayfish...
fox9.com
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
"Creating positivity": Art gardens on Broadway and Lyndale seek to change the narrative
MINNEAPOLIS – Art and color now fill the liquor store parking lot at one of north Minneapolis' most trafficked intersections. It's part of a plan to bring color, vibrancy and hope to an area that has been a hotspot for crime.Volunteers from Love MPLS and Sanctuary Covenant Church dedicated the space during Saturday's "Flow Northside Art Crawl" event, giving onlookers a chance to see the project shaping the lot since mid-May."Being here and creating something positive in a corner that's so stereotypically negative, it makes a really big impact," said Teagan Malone, who contributed her artistic skills to the project's...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Hell's Kitchen Bloody Mary Bar is back
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of closure due to the pandemic, employee-owned Hell's Kitchen in downtown Minneapolis has just reopened its EPIC bloody mary and mimosa bar. The 35 feet of DIY fun... has a crazy amount of options to choose from. It's open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river
A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.
point2homes.com
2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411
This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
wearegreenbay.com
Man accused of stabbing five people while tubing on Wisconsin River identified
SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of stabbing five people, one of which died, while on the Apple River has been identified. According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Nicolae Miu was identified as the man accused of stabbing five people on the Apple River. He is reportedly from Prior Lake, Minnesota.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' skyline view
A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
KARE
Grow with KARE: The fly that kills Japanese beetles
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Let’s talk Japanese beetles. As tedious as it sounds, the best way to deal with them is to hand pick them off your plants and plop them into a buckets of soapy water. Research shows those trap bags you see hanging end up attracting...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 1