ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen carted off field with knee injury

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kion546.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes okay after being 'stepped on' in Chiefs practice

No team wants their starting quarterback to get hurt during a practice, let alone during training camp before even the preseason starts. So naturally, when Patrick Mahomes was injured during practice on Monday hobbled toward the sidelines, there was sudden nervousness and fear for the superstar's health. Kansas City would...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy