This Is the World's First Carbon-Neutral Spaceship

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
Space photos: The most amazing images this week!
See the best photos on Space.com this week.
Out of Control Space Debris Is About to Plummet to Earth: How to Track
A Long March 5B rocket section reported to weigh 23 metric tons is due to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at a location that's difficult to predict.
Blue Origin's next crewed spaceflight is scheduled for August 4th
Has revealed when sixth crewed flight will take place. The NS-22 mission (New Shepard's 22nd launch overall) is set for August 4th, which is two months to the day after . The launch window opens at 9:30AM ET. The company recently the passengers who will travel to the edge of...
Huge Piece of Space Rocket Falls From Sky and Lands on Sheep Farm
The charred pieces of debris are believed to be from the SpaceX mission that launched in 2020.
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
The solar system could collapse because of a passing star, scientists predict
Scientists have warned that if a passing star moves Neptune’s orbit by just 0.1 per cent, the resulting chaos could cause the other planets in our solar system to collide.The research, presented in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggests that a “stellar flyby” - a relatively common occurance in the universe - could be enough to sent the other planets crashing into each other.It is possible that if Mercury and Jupiter’s perihelion - the point at which the planets reach closest to the Sun - fall in sync, two possibilities could occur. Mercury could be pulled out...
Scientists Believe There's a 10 Percent Chance Space Debris Will Kill One of Us in the Next Decade
Not since the 1960s space race has the world been as enthusiastic about space travel. Privatized efforts from the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX are creating new opportunities for civilians to leave the planet. There is a small but significant chance, however, those of us left behind will get...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
A 25-ton Chinese rocket booster will crash to Earth today. What's the risk?
The core stage of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket is set to tumble uncontrollably back to Earth today in a reentry that China is tracking closely.
Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive
Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
Two skyscraper-size asteroids are barreling toward Earth this weekend
Two skyscraper-size asteroids are zooming toward Earth this weekend, with one making its closest approach on Friday (July 29) and the second whizzing by on Saturday (July 30). The first asteroid, dubbed 2016 CZ31, will fly by around 7 p.m. ET (23:00 GMT) on Friday, whizzing at an estimated 34,560 mph (55,618 km/h, according to NASA (opens in new tab).
China's out-of-control rocket's space debris will crash into Earth this weekend
China’s uncontrolled rocket core stage will come crashing to Earth. Current estimates say it will crash on July 30, and its estimated crash zone includes largely populated areas. China has dismissed criticism of its space practices as a smear campaign. Debris from China’s uncontrolled Long March 5B rocket stage...
‘Like an alien obelisk’: space debris found in Snowy Mountains paddock believed to be from SpaceX mission
The Australian Space Agency is investigating space debris found in farmland in the Snowy Mountains in southern NSW, after being notified by an astrophysicist who believes it to be from a SpaceX mission. Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University, says he often gets calls from people who...
Chinese Booster Rocket Debris Spirals Towards Earth — Here’s What You Should Know
Most space junk is harmless to life on Earth, but it depends on the size of said debris. Large pieces could pose a risk, especially if controlled reentry isn't possible — which is why many are concerned about remnants of a Chinese booster rocket, Long March 5B, which is heading towards Earth.
A mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean leaves a pilot baffled
We all see mesmerizing views when flying, but some are more exceptional than others. A pilot flying over the Atlantic noticed one of these, according to a post shared on Reddit. The caption says, "Mysterious red glow seen over the Atlantic, pilot says he’s never seen anything like it. Via July 2022."
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Earth's crust is dripping 'like honey' into its interior under the Andes
Earth's crust is dripping "like honey" into our planet's hot interior beneath the Andes mountains, scientists have discovered.
