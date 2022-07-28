Asus Zenfone 9: info, specifications, pricing, release date, and more

pocketnow.com
Phone Arena
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount
Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo V17 G2 reviewed: The 17-inch laptop is affordable when going without the MX350
With the V17 G2, Lenovo offers a light, 2.16 kg (~4.8 lb), 17-inch laptop for office use. Thanks to Nvidia's MX350 it is also suitable for simple gaming. However, how powerful is the GeForce graphics compared to the integrated Intel GPU to make the GPU upgrade for 300 Euros (~$307) worthwhile?
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T officially confirmed to 'evolve beyond speed' with 16GB RAM and much more
If you're an Android power user looking to get a new ultra-high-end handset that hasn't been released yet, it might feel difficult to show the least bit of interest in anything other than Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. But the OnePlus 10T is even closer...
Every iPhone 14 model might get a RAM upgrade – but the Pros could keep their edge
We’ve heard a number of times now that every iPhone 14 model – including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – might have 6GB of RAM, and the latest leak again suggests as much, but this RAM apparently won't all be equal. According to...
pocketnow.com
Asus Zenfone 9: 5 reasons to buy and 5 reasons to skip
Asus officially unveiled the Zenfone 9 last week. For those looking for an Android smartphone with a great (small) screen, compact design, premium build materials, and pro-grade cameras, the Asus Zenfone 9 is an excellent option. It, however, starts at a steep price of $699. Is it worth spending so much money? Here are the top 5 reasons why you should (and should not) consider buying the new Asus Zenfone 9.
notebookcheck.net
LeBest X14 Pro Max: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra copy launches
LeBest has presented the X14 Pro Max in China, where it is available in three colours. Undoubtedly, the X14 Pro Max borrows heavily from the iPhone 13 Pro Max and upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max. LeBest has even copied the iPhone 13 Pro Max's launch wallpaper, as well as aping Apple's naming scheme.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders show off three color options
Leaks have surfaced about Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4's colors. The phone could be featured in gray, light gold, and black.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola confirms more Moto X30 Pro details following TENAA certification appearance
Motorola is a day away from unveiling the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022, its first Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphones. Produced with different audiences in mind, the Moto X30 Pro will suit those who are after a more conventional smartphone. Conversely, the Razr 2022 could entice foldable smartphone adopters, although Motorola will soon face stiff competition from the Galaxy Z Flip4. While Motorola already has provided details about the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022, it continues to tease the former's camera capabilities on Weibo.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T: New 108 MP camera and a 1.5K display headline new leak of Xiaomi's upcoming sub-premium phone
Word on the grapevine claims Xiaomi is set to debut the Xiaomi 12T series either this month or next. While the Xiaomi 12T Pro has received a lot more attention until now, details of the vanilla Xiaomi 12T now appear to have leaked. As revealed by Xiaomiui, the Xiaomi 12T,...
notebookcheck.net
Intel’s Flagship Arc A770M mobile GPU edges out GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile in 3DMark TimeSpy, though driver optimization questions remain
The Arc A770M, a flagship mobile Intel GPU card, managed to score above 10k points in Timespy, per tipster @_rogame. This puts it ahead of the GeForce RTX 3060 mobile. As with the A380, however, driver support could paint a different picture when it comes to in-game performance. Recently, tipster...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is almost $2,000 off today!
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sits on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, so it’s a highly recommended device if you’re torn between laptop deals and tablet deals. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper but similarly powerful alternative, you should check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3. It’s yours for just $949 instead of its original price of $2,879, for savings of $1,930. Price cuts like this usually don’t last long, so if you want to buy this Surface Pro alternative at 67% off, you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM
Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
TechRadar
Dell back to school sale - save up to $700 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops
TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Dell has now joined in with this year's back to school sales and has an impressive selection of laptop deals available including up to $700 off its powerful Inspiron and XPS devices. And, as a bonus, all the Inspiron laptops come with six months of Disney Plus for free.
Apple Insider
Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon
5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
notebookcheck.net
Massive AMD Radeon RX 7000 series information dump reveals potential SKUs, hardware specifications, and launch date
As we move closer to the launch of the next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card, the frequency and the depth of the leaks keeps on increasing. Paul from RedGamingTech has now leaked the entire SKU list of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 boards based on the RDNA 3 architecture. All of the different SKUs are reportedly based around three GPUs, the flagship Navi 31, the high-end/midrange Navi 32, and the midrange/low-end Navi 31.
OnePlus Founder Carl Pei Hopes His Nothing Phone Will Compete With Apple
When it comes to the smartphone market, most people think of two things, Android or Apple. Carl Pei is hoping to get a piece of that pie by breaking into the market with his Nothing Phone. After creating the company OnePlus, Pei started his venture, and he appears to be a contender for being a smartphone guru akin to Steve Jobs. Here's what we know about Pei's net worth and his Nothing Phone.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is on the way as one of the latest Lenovo tablets on the Chinese market
The Chinese leak machine has allegedly turned up signs of not just 1 but 2 tablets being readied for launch by Lenovo. One of these, the TB138FCxxxxx, is now touted as a possible successor to the current Xiaoxin Pad Pro, mostly as it has become linked to an upgrade to 68W fast charging thanks to new 3C certifications.
Google Pixel 7 release date leaked – and it's earlier than we expected
Noted YouTuber Jon Prosser claims that both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will go on sale on October 13 (opens in new tab), according to what he claims are "very reputable sources." Our friends at Android Authority (opens in new tab) note that Prosser has successfully...
