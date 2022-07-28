ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Asus Zenfone 9: info, specifications, pricing, release date, and more

By Aryan Suren
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Phone Arena

Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount

Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
ELECTRONICS
#Asus Zenfone#Smart Phone#Ios#Android
pocketnow.com

Asus Zenfone 9: 5 reasons to buy and 5 reasons to skip

Asus officially unveiled the Zenfone 9 last week. For those looking for an Android smartphone with a great (small) screen, compact design, premium build materials, and pro-grade cameras, the Asus Zenfone 9 is an excellent option. It, however, starts at a steep price of $699. Is it worth spending so much money? Here are the top 5 reasons why you should (and should not) consider buying the new Asus Zenfone 9.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola confirms more Moto X30 Pro details following TENAA certification appearance

Motorola is a day away from unveiling the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022, its first Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered smartphones. Produced with different audiences in mind, the Moto X30 Pro will suit those who are after a more conventional smartphone. Conversely, the Razr 2022 could entice foldable smartphone adopters, although Motorola will soon face stiff competition from the Galaxy Z Flip4. While Motorola already has provided details about the Moto X30 Pro and Razr 2022, it continues to tease the former's camera capabilities on Weibo.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is almost $2,000 off today!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sits on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, so it’s a highly recommended device if you’re torn between laptop deals and tablet deals. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper but similarly powerful alternative, you should check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3. It’s yours for just $949 instead of its original price of $2,879, for savings of $1,930. Price cuts like this usually don’t last long, so if you want to buy this Surface Pro alternative at 67% off, you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola XT2243-2: Future S30 Pro and Edge 30 Fusion arrives on Geekbench sporting Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM

Details on another high-end Motorola smartphone have emerged online, courtesy of a Geekbench listing. As the screenshot below shows, the device in question is the XT2243-2, the model number for what is expected to launch in China as the S30 Pro. By contrast, Motorola is rumoured to have rebranded the S30 Pro's global variant as the Edge 30 Fusion, mirroring last year's S30 and Moto G200.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Dell back to school sale - save up to $700 on the latest Inspiron and XPS laptops

TechRadar's expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Dell has now joined in with this year's back to school sales and has an impressive selection of laptop deals available including up to $700 off its powerful Inspiron and XPS devices. And, as a bonus, all the Inspiron laptops come with six months of Disney Plus for free.
EDUCATION
Apple Insider

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple'sMacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

iQOO Neo7 with the top-end Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC is tipped to launch soon

5G Android Chinese Tech Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. iQOO launched its 10 series with an arsenal of the most cutting-edge specs known to the Android flagship-refresh genre around. Then again, some fans might have been slightly disappointed when the line failed to produce the Dimensity 9000+ variant to which it had beome linked in its pre-launch rumors. However, it now seems this device might be on the way after all, just under a different name than rumored.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Massive AMD Radeon RX 7000 series information dump reveals potential SKUs, hardware specifications, and launch date

As we move closer to the launch of the next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card, the frequency and the depth of the leaks keeps on increasing. Paul from RedGamingTech has now leaked the entire SKU list of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 boards based on the RDNA 3 architecture. All of the different SKUs are reportedly based around three GPUs, the flagship Navi 31, the high-end/midrange Navi 32, and the midrange/low-end Navi 31.
COMPUTERS
MarketRealist

OnePlus Founder Carl Pei Hopes His Nothing Phone Will Compete With Apple

When it comes to the smartphone market, most people think of two things, Android or Apple. Carl Pei is hoping to get a piece of that pie by breaking into the market with his Nothing Phone. After creating the company OnePlus, Pei started his venture, and he appears to be a contender for being a smartphone guru akin to Steve Jobs. Here's what we know about Pei's net worth and his Nothing Phone.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

