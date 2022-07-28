First case of monkeypox identified in Maine 

www.mdislander.com
Related
mdislander.com
State of Maine: Is ‘better than the alternative’ the best we can do?
The sleeping giant that is Congress is stirring. While not quite leaping out of bed to do calisthenics in front of a window, Congress is at least yawning and stretching. And the crowd goes wild! They might pass a bill!. A massive proposal addressing climate change and environmental issues looked...
mdislander.com
Mission announces inaugural Davis Maine Scholarship recipients
NORTHEAST HARBOR — Maine Seacoast Mission has announced that its inaugural cohort of Davis Maine Scholarship students have made their college decisions. Through Andrew Davis and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, these six students from Washington County and eastern Hancock County have earned the opportunity to pursue undergraduate studies with full, four-year scholarships at one of three partner colleges: Clark University and Wheaton College in Massachusetts and the University of New England in Maine.
Comments / 0