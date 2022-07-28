First case of monkeypox identified in Maine 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Maine Seacoast Mission has announced that its inaugural cohort of Davis Maine Scholarship students have made their college decisions. Through Andrew Davis and the Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, these six students from Washington County and eastern Hancock County have earned the opportunity to pursue undergraduate studies with full, four-year scholarships at one of three partner colleges: Clark University and Wheaton College in Massachusetts and the University of New England in Maine.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO