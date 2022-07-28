Camp Observations: DJ Moore a constant for offense

www.panthers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
A Little Boy Remained Unidentified Since 1999 And Now His Mother Has Been Found And Charged With His MurderThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDecatur, GA
Related
Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium: 'Every Guy on the Team Knows He's a Strong Individual'
The Bengals got good news about Burrow on Monday.
Observations: T.J. Hockenson Welcomes Aidan Hutchinson to NFL
The pads came on, and the hits were felt by several member of the defense on Monday morning.
Saints camp takeaways: Jameis Winston and Chris Olave bring the fireworks
Day 4 of New Orleans Saints training camp provided the biggest highlights of the week thus far. The team will now take the day off tomorrow before returning on Monday. They will be in pads as they kick off the next portion of the camp schedule. A welcome sight for offensive and defensive lineman in particular.
Yardbarker
Meet the Detroit Lions: Linebackers
Leading up to training camp, I’ve taken the time to write a series of articles introducing each position group on the Detroit Lions. Practice has officially started, but there is still one more position group to cover, the linebackers. Linebackers have become a second thought when it comes to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best of Panthers' 'Back Together Saturday'
Saturday wasn’t just any regular Saturday for the Carolina Panthers. It was “Back Together Saturday!”. The team’s fourth training camp practice of the summer saw folks file in for a festive get-together–players, family, fans and media alike. Here are the top scenes and observations from the fun afternoon.
National Organization of Women: 'NFL must stop enabling predators like Deshaun Watson'
On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released a statement condemning the ruling from NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The National Organization of Women (NOW) has also lashed...
Ellis Williams: Panthers' quarterback battle to take some time, probably the one to watch around the league
Ellis Williams, Carolina Panthers beat writer for The Charlotte Observer, joins Anthony Alford for some Sunday football talk on 92.3 The Fan. Williams goes over new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield’s transition to his new team.
Sam Mustipher Stays Focused Despite Moving Target
The Bears keep changing where Sam Mustipher is used because of injuries, and with whom, but the former Notre Dame lineman simply keeps competing to try to win a job at either center or guard.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vikings' ownership sees positivity from Kevin O'Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MINNEAPOLIS — Taking a day of regular training camp away from their team facilities, the Minnesota Vikings traveled for an afternoon practice at U.S. Bank Stadium as a way for the new coaching staff and players to become more comfortable with their gameday surroundings.Like many things under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell, the trip offered a fresh outlook for a team needing one after missing the playoffs three of the past four seasons.Three days into camp, Vikings ownership is enjoying what it sees from its new leadership."The energy, the positivity, the communication, the collaboration, between the...
Urban Meyer Roasted By Former Players: NFL World Reacts
Urban Meyer had a truly disastrous NFL tenure, as he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars less than one full season into his career. While Meyer's NFL tenure has been over for several months, he continues to face criticism. Some of Meyer's former players have spoken out about how much...
Yardbarker
Panthers quarterback battle headlines first few days of camp
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback battle is the main story out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, where training camp is currently underway. Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are splitting QB1 reps 50/50 while Matt Corral waits no-so-quietly in the wings. Here’s a breakdown of the Panthers’ QBs through the first few days of camp.
McKenzie continues to shine on offense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie continued where he left off from last week with another strong performance at practice on Monday.
Comments / 0