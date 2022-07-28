Murder suspect makes court appearance

www.mdislander.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
mdislander.com
Man arrested at abortion protest for earlier incident
NORTHEAST HARBOR — Eli Durand-McDonnell, 21, of Bar Harbor, was arrested for disorderly conduct in Northeast Harbor at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested at a peaceful protest in front of the South Shore Road home of Leonard Leo, who advised former President Donald Trump on the nomination of several Supreme Court justices.
wabi.tv
Maine man accused of murdering toddler niece, as family pleads for justice
ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of fatally shooting his toddler niece in Wells in May and injuring his brother and father was in court Friday for a bail hearing. Andrew Huber-Young pleaded not guilty to all charges earlier in July. He has been held without bail. He is...
wabi.tv
Four men indicted for April shooting at Bangor nightclub
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -All four men charged in connection with a shooting outside Half Acre nightclub in downtown Bangor back in April have been indicted. 32-year-old Horane Lawrence is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon. Lawrence was released from custody after posting 200 cash bail. 36-year-old Andrae Dixon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four charged after incident of graffiti, damage at Rockland school
ROCKLAND, Maine — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged after an incident of graffiti and extensive damages at Oceanside High School in Rockland mid-July, police say. Two unnamed youth, as well as Khyllie Cochran, 18, and Juston Hurley, 19, were each charged with aggravated criminal mischief, according...
wabi.tv
Springfield man indicted for assault
SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man accused of leading police on a manhunt through the woods of Springfield earlier this year has been indicted. Back in April 37-year-old Derek Rice was arrested after police were called to a home on Main Street for reports of a domestic disturbance. When police...
WMTW
Waterboro remembers victims of fatal crash on its one-year anniversary
WATERBORO, Maine — A remembrance ceremony was held in Waterboro on Sunday for 45-year-old Mark Schepis of Waterboro and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson,who were killed exactly one year ago by a car outside of Cozi Corner Cafe. The ceremony was organized by the York County Sheriff's Department, which responded to...
WGME
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Bail hearing held for Maine man accused killing 22-month-old niece
ALFRED (WGME) -- A Maine man charged with the murder of his 22-month-old niece appeared in court on Friday. Police charged 19-year-old Andrew Huber-Young with murdering his niece, Octavia Huber-Young, at a home on Crediford Road in Wells back in mid-May. Huber-Young, who allegedly shot his father and brother as...
wabi.tv
Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
Police seek possible witness in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Turner
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to follow up on the fatal hit-and-run that occurred July 23. The crash occurred on County Road in Turner. Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus was charged with manslaughter following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday that took the life of Tina White, 46, of Turner.
foxbangor.com
Indictments for shooting and house fire
BANGOR– The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted three people in connection with a shooting at the Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor in April. Brothers Edward Evans, 33, of Bronx, New York and 28-year -old Eimel Evans of Augusta were both indicted on assault. Eimel was indicted for criminal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
WPFO
Two year investigation leads to drugs, cash and charges related to overdose death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A two-year investigation led to police arresting two Massachusetts men on drug charges in Bangor. The men are accused of drug trafficking in the Bangor area, including the overdose of a Bangor woman in 2021. The Maine DEA's North Central Task Force, along with the Bangor Police...
Police use stun gun to subdue teen in Rockland parking lot
ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police reportedly used a stun gun to subdue a teen during a confrontation early Thursday morning outside the police department. Police said the teen called 911 at about 2 a.m. Thursday to say they had several guns and wanted to confront police. Officers arrived to...
Police investigating stabbing incident in Winterport
WINTERPORT, Maine — The Maine State Police and Waldo County County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing incident Thursday evening in Winterport. The incident occurred at 8:38 p.m. on Main Street, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Moss says a male was transported to...
Alleged victims can pursue civil court claims after long-time priest is reinstated
PORTLAND, Maine — After a Catholic priest was recently cleared of sexual abuse allegations brought by two women, advocates are pushing for the alleged victims to seek justice in civil court. Attorney Mark Randall represents one of the two women who accused Father Robert Vaillancourt of sexual abuse in...
wgan.com
Plea deal for trucker whose dislodged tire killed Maine State Police detective
BANGOR, Maine (AP) A truck driver is expected to accept responsibility for causing the death of a state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire as he was assisting a driver alongside Interstate 95. Scott Willett, 55, of Patten, reached a plea agreement in which he’ll pay a...
wabi.tv
Juvenile male hospitalized after Winterport stabbing Thursday night
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - A juvenile male hospitalized after he was stabbed Thursday evening in Winterport. Maine State Police tell TV5 that just after 8:30 they, along with the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a report of a stabbing on Main Street. He was taken by ambulance to...
Police in Southwest Harbor Seize $12K in Illegal Drugs, 1 Arrest
Police in Southwest Harbor arrested one person when a bail check turned into a drug bust. Southwest Harbor Police report Officer Franklin Burke and Mount Desert Police Officer Jarrod Hardy went to a local residence to conduct a bail check. As a result of that visit, they seized over 57 grams of suspected crack cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of approximately $12,000. Also confiscated were over $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds, pills, and other drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0