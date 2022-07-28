Read on www.mdislander.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn
BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
Maine Seacoast Mission director to step down
NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission’s Downeast Director Dr. Melvin D. Adams III will leave his position on Aug. 5 to pursue the role of Dean of Student Life at Maine College of Art & Design in Portland. Adams joined the Mission team in late 2020 and...
Donate garden surplus to gleaning initiative
ELLSWORTH — If you can’t handle making yet another loaf of zucchini bread, Downeast Gleaning Initiative makes it easy to share your garden surplus. As the growing season progresses, Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative continues to partner with farmers across the region to harvest and distribute excess produce to food pantries and free meal sites.
To the Editor: See you at the library
Like many who love this island, I also love our island libraries: places of information, learning, practical resources and my favorite part – community and human connection. I thank everyone behind all our island libraries but offer special gratitude to the Jesup Memorial Library. This spring, my family and...
Island Briefs: Frenchboro Festival clarification, benefit concert, open house
Last week’s Islander Adventure on page 4 of Section 2 contained an error about service to Bubble Rock by the Island Explorer. According to Downeast Transportation, “the Bubbles Trailhead has not been served by Island Explorer since 2019.” We apologize for the error. A July 28 story...
Tremont to work with ACTT on Community Resilience Plan
TREMONT — Last week, the Tremont Select Board moved to contract A Climate to Thrive to work on the town’s Community Resilience Plan. Tremont created a resilience plan to follow up its previous climate resolution that highlighted the effects that climate change would have on the town. The towns of Mount Desert and Bar Harbor have already written similar plans.
Houses fly at Jones Marsh
BAR HARBOR — Houses were flying through the air at the Jones Marsh neighborhood last week, marking another milestone for the latest Island Housing Trust project. Four single-family modular homes and one duplex unit were brought from Showcase Homes of Maine in Brewer and anchored to their foundations off Route 3. The next stage of the construction process will be mounting the roof and installing exterior siding before interior renovations begin.
Viewpoint: We are all the community
I went to the Bar Harbor Town Hall hearing on July 19. It was about the very controversial topic of cruise ships. I go back and forth on my position on cruise ships. So, I went to hear more about it. It was a great opportunity for free speech. Many...
Bar Harbor to consider adult use marijuana shops again
BAR HARBOR — A citizens’ committee aimed at allowing two retail marijuana shops in town is hoping that the second time’s a charm. After their first initiative was voted down at the Town Meeting in June, this group of motivated cannabis advocates has teed up two more ordinances for the November election. This time, the proposed petitions target licensing and land use workarounds in two separate articles but limit the retail zoning districts to five instead of the original 26.
Town Council advances cruise ship petition
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council on Tuesday, after consulting with an attorney, voted to advance a citizen’s petition aimed at drastically limiting disembarking cruise ship passengers into town. This action comes after a public hearing on July 19 at which the council postponed adding it to the...
Corrections
Last week’s Islander Adventure on page 4 of Section 2 contained an error about service to Bubble Rock by the Island Explorer. According to Downeast Transportation, “the Bubbles Trailhead has not been served by Island Explorer since 2019.” We apologize for the error. A July 28 story...
A reinvented Bar Harbor Lobster Bakes reopens
BAR HARBOR — After a two-year break, Bar Harbor Lobster Bakes on Route 3 is open again under new ownership and management. Stephen Cough founded Bar Harbor Lobster Bakes in 1979 with a mission to provide traditional Downeast shore dinners to large numbers of people. The restaurant’s building in Hull’s Cove was designed to host weddings, group tours, conferences, cruises, reunions and other big events.
Island police log for week of Aug. 4
Following a traffic stop in Hall Quarry on Sunday, an investigation was conducted in relation to a prior incident. Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, fled on foot. Multiple officers set up a perimeter in the area and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called in for a track. The driver, Kayla Blanchard, 31, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension. Southwest Harbor Police Department also assisted. A successful K-9 track resulted in Phippen being found in the woods across the road. He was arrested on three criminal arrest warrants and additionally charged with three counts of violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide correct name, date of birth and address. Phippen and Blanchard were taken to Hancock County Jail.
Power outages in Bar Harbor impact businesses
BAR HARBOR — For local businesses, especially restaurants operating during a short and busy summer season, every meal sold counts. But power disruption on July 26 and July 28 left businesses on and around Cottage Street no choice but to close for the evening. Bar Harbor restaurant owners, some...
