Following a traffic stop in Hall Quarry on Sunday, an investigation was conducted in relation to a prior incident. Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, fled on foot. Multiple officers set up a perimeter in the area and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called in for a track. The driver, Kayla Blanchard, 31, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension. Southwest Harbor Police Department also assisted. A successful K-9 track resulted in Phippen being found in the woods across the road. He was arrested on three criminal arrest warrants and additionally charged with three counts of violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide correct name, date of birth and address. Phippen and Blanchard were taken to Hancock County Jail.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO