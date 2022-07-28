CHCL to host Back to School Summer Fun Fest Aug. 6

www.fox34.com
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
This “Prank” Happening In Lubbock Could Cost You A Ton Of Money
There seems to be a new "prank" happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you are the victim of this prank, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor App, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water...
Story of Strength: ‘Sister K’ helps Catholic Charities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - For the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock, one of the group’s many ministries is found in the food pantry. With the help of a volunteer from St. Francis Mission Sisters, it’s able to run efficiently. Since she became the pantry’s coordinator in January 2021,...
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
Booth and tent space available for 52nd Annual Fall Festival
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is looking for craft vendors to register for open booth and tent spaces for the 52nd Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths, and Kids Corner, where kids can participate in free arts & crafts!
South Plains sunshine and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
Divorce Attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, Specialize in Child Custody and Child Support
Divorce attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, have a wide range of expertise and experience. Some focus on certain types of cases, while others specialize in one particular area of law. Some are members of Super Lawyers or the Rising Stars list, which are influenced by peer evaluations. Both lists are compiled by independent research, and only five percent of the nation’s attorneys qualify for membership.
Abbott remarks on $247,000 grant to South Plains College
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) award of more than $247,000 in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant funding to South Plains College in West Texas. TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel presented the check for...
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue
LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
How you can get 59-cent Chick-fil-A sandwiches in Lubbock on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Chick-fil-A in the South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years and selling its chicken sandwich at 59 cents each on Saturday. The store is selling its chicken sandwiches at the price it was 50 years ago. “Our Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia had to go through a ton of records to […]
Chick-Fil-A at South Plains Mall is helping celebrate 50 years with $.59 sandwiches
LUBBOCK, Texas—Who loves Chick-Fil-A? How about $.59 sandwiches on Saturday, August 30 from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the South Plains Mall location. They are helping celebrate the mall’s 50th birthday.
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
Some Lubbock women feeling more confident after Women’s Self Defense Class
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock women gathered at Patterson Branch Library to learn skills that could save their lives. “Becoming mentally equipped with, ‘hey, how would I get out of a scenario,’ or ‘how do I get out of a situation,’ I mean, to me that’s paramount,” the instructor, Krysti Wuensche said.
