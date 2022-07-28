CHCL to host Back to School Summer Fun Fest Aug. 6

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is looking for craft vendors to register for open booth and tent spaces for the 52nd Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths, and Kids Corner, where kids can participate in free arts & crafts!

