Lubbock, TX

CHCL to host Back to School Summer Fun Fest Aug. 6

By KCBD Staff
 4 days ago
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
LUBBOCK, TX
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
LUBBOCK, TX
Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the museums, galleries, and art you should see in Lubbock, Albany, and Abilene. “Texas art isn’t as simple as ‘all of the best museums are in Dallas and all of the best nonprofits are in Houston’ — there’s always some standout in other parts of the state.”
LUBBOCK, TX
Story of Strength: ‘Sister K’ helps Catholic Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - For the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock, one of the group’s many ministries is found in the food pantry. With the help of a volunteer from St. Francis Mission Sisters, it’s able to run efficiently. Since she became the pantry’s coordinator in January 2021,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hot temperatures continue into August

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
LUBBOCK, TX
Booth and tent space available for 52nd Annual Fall Festival

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/ Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is looking for craft vendors to register for open booth and tent spaces for the 52nd Annual Fall Festival, to be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This event, which has traditionally attracted 3,000 – 4,000 visitors, is family-oriented and features more than 50 vendors selling handmade craft items and fine art. Fall Festival features live entertainment, art demonstrations, concession booths, and Kids Corner, where kids can participate in free arts & crafts!
LUBBOCK, TX
South Plains sunshine and showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
LUBBOCK, TX
Divorce Attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, Specialize in Child Custody and Child Support

Divorce attorneys in Lubbock, Texas, have a wide range of expertise and experience. Some focus on certain types of cases, while others specialize in one particular area of law. Some are members of Super Lawyers or the Rising Stars list, which are influenced by peer evaluations. Both lists are compiled by independent research, and only five percent of the nation’s attorneys qualify for membership.
LUBBOCK, TX
Abbott remarks on $247,000 grant to South Plains College

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) award of more than $247,000 in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant funding to South Plains College in West Texas. TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel presented  the check for...
TEXAS STATE
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
LUBBOCK, TX
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
One Lubbock restaurant has a serious dine-and-dash issue

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local restaurant has experienced a serious issue since opening: dine-and-dashing. For safety concerns, the restaurant and individual asked that we hide their identity. The restaurant has been open for a year and already experienced six to eight dine-and-dash issues. “People are smooth, you know, they’ll they’ll say, ‘Hey, you know, what, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Some Lubbock women feeling more confident after Women’s Self Defense Class

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock women gathered at Patterson Branch Library to learn skills that could save their lives. “Becoming mentally equipped with, ‘hey, how would I get out of a scenario,’ or ‘how do I get out of a situation,’ I mean, to me that’s paramount,” the instructor, Krysti Wuensche said.
LUBBOCK, TX

