Spirit Airlines Will Disappear if the $3.8 Billion Merger with JetBlue Is Approved

Car rental tips: How to get the best deal and avoid rip-offs when driving abroad
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption for the car rental industry, as it has for airlines, hotels and travel agents.As global travel slowed dramatically, giant companies sold off large parts of their fleets and cancelled orders for new cars. With signs of recovery, at least in some parts of the world, acquiring vehicles fresh from the production line is difficult because of supply chain issues.Demand is outstripping supply, with predictable price rises and shortages – with rental firms understandably wanting to recover some of their huge losses incurred during the Covid crisis.Add in the pre-pandemic trends, in particular the...
