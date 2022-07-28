Non-Conference Schedule Announced for SDSU Women’s Basketball

973kkrc.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen Walters
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Augie Vikings Football 2022 – Listen Live on the KXRB App [Schedule]
The Augustana University Vikings football team will hit the gridiron for their 100th season in the fall of 2022. KXRB 100.1 will bring you all the game action live all season. See Augie's full football schedule below. The first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, September 1 at Concordia-St....
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
AA State Basketball Tournament Coming to Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls
The Sanford Pentagon has hosted a bunch of big-time events since they opened years ago and now they will be hosting another state championship. The 2023 Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Sanford Pentagon according to a release this week. This is the second time...
Augustana Outfielder Signs Contract With San Francisco Giants
The Augustana University baseball program has seen a ton of success over the last decade which has included a National Championship at the D2 level. In addition to the team success, the individual players that have contributed to that success have received numerous opportunities to compete at the next level.
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
newscenter1.tv
Baseball Recap: Post 22 rallies to beat SF East, RC Sliders suffer first lost at Babe Ruth Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ Legion Baseball Tournament continued on Saturday with the semifinals. Harrisburg eliminated Mitchell in the first game of the day, 7-0. The second game featured Rapid City Post 22 and Sioux Falls East. Post 22 rallied from two runs down to...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
KELOLAND TV
Watertown saddling up for pro rodeo event
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Rodeo fans in Watertown are saddling up for some pro rodeo this weekend. Watertown will be welcoming it’s first pro rodeo event in around 30 years to the newly renovated Derby Downs Rodeo Grounds. They will bring in riders who compete at a professional level from multiple states.
Sioux Falls Sees Two Weekend Shootings within 12 Hour Time Frame
Another hot summer weekend in Sioux Falls was filled with gun violence. This time, two shootings occurred within twelve hours of each other in roughly the same exact neighborhood. Dakota News Now is reporting that the first bout of gunfire rang out during the early morning hours on Saturday (July...
gowatertown.net
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
Vermillion Plain Talk
COVID Update for July 27, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
KELOLAND TV
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend. The South Dakota Chislic Festival will take over the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Board member Anne Pankratz considers the official state nosh an artform. “You can serve it with garlic salt. Some people like...
Drake White to The District in Sioux Falls
Just announced Drake White is set to play The District in Sioux Falls. See Drake White on September 23, 2022. There will be a presale for this show Thursday, July 28th from 10:00 Am to 10:00 PM [Code word THEDREAM] with tickets on sale to the general public Friday morning July 29th starting at 10:00 AM.
Is South Dakota a Best or Worst School System State?
When determining the answer to the question about where South Dakota stands as far as school systems go, there is a lot to unpack. When I see this kind of statistics I think to myself, that one of the reasons people always mention when talking about why they moved or live in Sioux Falls, is the school system.
dakotanewsnow.com
Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October. According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).
dakotanewsnow.com
Top leadership roles changing at Hy-Vee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today, Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Wiese is currently vice chairman of Hy-Vee, Inc. and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries. Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer of Hy-Vee, overseeing all of the retail operations for the business.
