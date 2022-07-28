Update: State Reports Four Possible Heat-Related Deaths

kbnd.com
clayconews.com
centraloregondaily.com
Multiple Central Oregon fires started with Sunday thunderstorms
At least 16 new fire “incidents” were started due to thunderstorms that moved through the region Sunday. The search is on for as many as nine others that have been reported. Central Oregon Fire Information said late Sunday that the new fires include the Fly Creek Fire, a...
thelundreport.org
Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full
A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Oregon lawmaker shares story of escaping fast-growing McKinney fire
Oregon Rep. Dacia Grayber was camping with her husband near Mount Ashland at the border of Oregon and Washington. Since both are firefighters, they were aware of the McKinney fire that started burning Friday in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County. But they didn’t expect it to affect Oregon just yet.
WWEEK
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
2 found dead in Oregon City, suspicious death investigation underway
Authorities are investigating two suspicious deaths after a man and woman were reportedly found dead in an Oregon City apartment on Thursday.
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
These 11 Oregon counties should mask up amid BA.5-fueled COVID surge, according to CDC
Eleven Oregon counties are being recommended to mask up for the next week or so still as COVID-19 continues to surge on a local level, according to the latest community risk level guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Employment Department believes impact will be small when it transitions to new computer system in September
Oregon businesses and workers will begin to see the rollout of a new computer system for the Employment Department after more than a decade of false starts and frustrations. When the transition is completed in more than three years, the new system will automate employer payroll and tax records, employee claims and benefits from the state unemployment trust fund — and also contributions and benefits for Oregon’s new program of paid family leave, which starts in 2023.
kykn.com
Keizer Mother and Daughter Face Federal Charges for Roles in International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon mother and daughter, both members of a large international drug distribution organization based in India, are facing federal charges for conspiring with each other and others to traffic hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills into the U.S. for distribution in Oregon and elsewhere. Jennifer McConnon,...
KATU.com
Oregon State Police ask for help solving cold case from 1960s
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case from the 1960s. Skeletal remains were found in the Tillamook State Forest off Highway 26 in October of 2004. Despite tips to authorities, the remains weren't identified. In July...
‘More preparation’ for Oregon heat wave makes difference
Oregon state climatologist Larry O'Neill told KOIN 6 News July is shaping up to be one of the warmest on record. While this year's heatwave hasn't been quite as hot or deadly as the heat dome of 2021, it has been nearly twice as long.
opb.org
Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town
Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
WWEEK
Contractor Running Safe Rest Villages Overbilled Joint Office by $525,000, County Auditor Says
Lax oversight at the Joint Office of Homeless Services allowed the contractor that runs three safe rest villages for homeless people to bill the city-county partnership $525,000 in unallowable expenses, according to a report by Multnomah County Auditor Jennifer McGuirk. All Good Northwest overbilled the county by more than $330,000,...
Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience
No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
Crews respond to fast-moving fire in wheat fields
Walla Walla County – Wheat fields north of Walla Walla caught fire Friday afternoon, producing a plume of smoke visible all the way to the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla County Fire District #8 officials say the fire burned more than 1,200 acres and destroyed a wheat combine. It is unclear how the fire started. During the course of the afternoon it...
