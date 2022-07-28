ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Update: State Reports Four Possible Heat-Related Deaths

By KBND News
kbnd.com
 4 days ago
kbnd.com

centraloregondaily.com

Multiple Central Oregon fires started with Sunday thunderstorms

At least 16 new fire “incidents” were started due to thunderstorms that moved through the region Sunday. The search is on for as many as nine others that have been reported. Central Oregon Fire Information said late Sunday that the new fires include the Fly Creek Fire, a...
thelundreport.org

Even Without COVID Surge, Oregon Hospitals Nearly Full

A lack of hospital bed capacity coupled with staffing shortages has health care workers across Oregon on high alert. On a Wednesday in late July, only one intensive care unit bed was available among four counties, including the bulk of the Columbia River Gorge from Hood River to the rural town of Mayville in Gilliam County, nearly two hours away. The four-county region has only six ICU beds and 12 non-ICU hospital beds.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1

On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
LA GRANDE, OR
WWEEK

Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
PORTLAND, OR
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon

While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon Employment Department believes impact will be small when it transitions to new computer system in September

Oregon businesses and workers will begin to see the rollout of a new computer system for the Employment Department after more than a decade of false starts and frustrations. When the transition is completed in more than three years, the new system will automate employer payroll and tax records, employee claims and benefits from the state unemployment trust fund — and also contributions and benefits for Oregon’s new program of paid family leave, which starts in 2023.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon State Police ask for help solving cold case from 1960s

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) investigators are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case from the 1960s. Skeletal remains were found in the Tillamook State Forest off Highway 26 in October of 2004. Despite tips to authorities, the remains weren't identified. In July...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Unearthing the story of Japanese immigrants at site of former Oregon lumber company town

Your browser does not support the audio element. The classic black-and-white photos from early decades of the American West often fail to capture the diversity of the people who came here. Chinese migrants helped build the railroads and were big in gold mining. Basque people from Spain became known for sheep herding. The first Filipino cannery workers arrived around the turn of the last century. Now, Oregon archaeologists are on the surprising trail of Japanese families who lived in a now-vanished lumber company town.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Indigenous Survivors: Oregon women raise voices of resilience

No one story can encapsulate the trauma that Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence have endured. But taken together, the stories of three Indigenous survivors in Oregon show what it means to forgive, to raise a child in a painful world, to find the strength to keep fighting, to build a community and find a home.
OREGON STATE

Community Policy