ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democrats Hope to Dodge 'Booby Traps' to Pass US Senate Climate, Drugs Bill

By Reuters
Voice of America
 4 days ago
www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US House Passes Semiautomatic Gun Ban After 18-Year Lapse

Washington — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semiautomatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

US House Speaker Pelosi to Depart on Asia Trip Friday

Media reports indicated U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will depart with a delegation of lawmakers on her trip to Asia late Friday, but whether she plans to go through with a controversial visit to Taiwan is unclear. During a briefing Friday, Pelosi, as she has repeatedly done in recent days,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Voice of America

Abortion Restrictions Said to Disproportionally Impact Minority Women

Washington — Last month's U.S. Supreme Court decision eliminating a nationwide right to abortion will heavily impact minority and low-income women, leading to worse outcomes along socio-economic lines, according to researchers, reproductive rights groups and civil rights organizations. "The Supreme Court decision will disproportionately harm women and children of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Joe Manchin
Voice of America

No Evidence of Chinese Military Moves Against Taiwan, US Official Says

WASHINGTON — The United States has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday when asked about a possible visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "[We've] seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

US Issues Fresh Iran Sanctions, Targets Chinese, UAE Firms

Washington — The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other companies it said were used by one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers to sell tens of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian products to East Asia, as Washington continues to crack down on Iranian oil sales to the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Top US, Russian Diplomats Discuss Proposed Prisoner Swap

Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, pressing him to accept a U.S. proposal to secure the release of American professional basketball star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The call is the first conversation between...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Dodge#Democratic#Obamacare
Voice of America

US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians

The U.S. government has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Syrians living in the United States for an additional 18 months. In a statement Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the extension was granted “due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Syria that prevent individuals from safely returning.”
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Ukraine War Hangs Over UN Meeting on Nuclear Treaty's Legacy

United Nations — There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when a major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty was originally supposed to happen in 2020. Now the pandemic-postponed conference finally starts Monday as Russia's war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Voice of America

Myanmar Junta Chief to Extend Emergency Rule for 6 Months, Says State Media

The head of Myanmar's junta, Min Aung Hlaing, will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media said on Monday, reporting that the junta's national defense and security council had given its approval. The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Egyptian President Pardons Jailed Journalist, Researcher

Cairo — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has pardoned eight people sentenced to prison, including a journalist and a researcher, a member of the Presidential Pardon Committee said Friday. "Presidential pardon for eight convicts," lawyer Tareq al-Awadi, a member of a committee formed in April to review the cases of...
WORLD
Voice of America

US Sentences Canadian Who Narrated IS Videos to Life in Prison

WASHINGTON — A Canadian jihadist said to be a key player in the Islamic State group's propaganda production and who narrated multiple violent videos was sentenced Friday to life in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Mohammed Khalifa, who was born in Saudi Arabia, pleaded guilty in December...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Ukraine Calls for Investigation into Prison Attack That Killed Ukrainian POWs

Ukraine has demanded Russia be held accountable for a missile attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a Russian-operated detention facility in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian government on Saturday called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately investigate Friday’s attack....
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy