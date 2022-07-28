Democrats Hope to Dodge 'Booby Traps' to Pass US Senate Climate, Drugs Bill

www.voanews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
White House promises 'safe and secure' Pelosi trip to Taiwan, if she goes
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby refused to confirm the visit, but a congressional official and a Taiwanese official said earlier Monday that it was scheduled.
US House Passes Semiautomatic Gun Ban After 18-Year Lapse
Washington — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semiautomatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered firearms...
US House Speaker Pelosi to Depart on Asia Trip Friday
Media reports indicated U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will depart with a delegation of lawmakers on her trip to Asia late Friday, but whether she plans to go through with a controversial visit to Taiwan is unclear. During a briefing Friday, Pelosi, as she has repeatedly done in recent days,...
Abortion Restrictions Said to Disproportionally Impact Minority Women
Washington — Last month's U.S. Supreme Court decision eliminating a nationwide right to abortion will heavily impact minority and low-income women, leading to worse outcomes along socio-economic lines, according to researchers, reproductive rights groups and civil rights organizations. "The Supreme Court decision will disproportionately harm women and children of...
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
No Evidence of Chinese Military Moves Against Taiwan, US Official Says
WASHINGTON — The United States has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday when asked about a possible visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "[We've] seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward...
US Issues Fresh Iran Sanctions, Targets Chinese, UAE Firms
Washington — The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other companies it said were used by one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers to sell tens of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian products to East Asia, as Washington continues to crack down on Iranian oil sales to the region.
Top US, Russian Diplomats Discuss Proposed Prisoner Swap
Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, pressing him to accept a U.S. proposal to secure the release of American professional basketball star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. The call is the first conversation between...
Democrats prepare for showdown over key spending and climate bill – live
Senate Democrats move forward with $740bn legislative package after Manchin agrees deal with Schumer – follow the latest
US Extends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians
The U.S. government has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Syrians living in the United States for an additional 18 months. In a statement Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the extension was granted “due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Syria that prevent individuals from safely returning.”
Brittney Griner's trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
The Brittney Griner cannabis case has developed into a major U.S.-Russia diplomacy matter as public pressure mounts for Biden to get her released.
Ukraine War Hangs Over UN Meeting on Nuclear Treaty's Legacy
United Nations — There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when a major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty was originally supposed to happen in 2020. Now the pandemic-postponed conference finally starts Monday as Russia's war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and...
Myanmar Junta Chief to Extend Emergency Rule for 6 Months, Says State Media
The head of Myanmar's junta, Min Aung Hlaing, will extend the state of emergency in the country for a further six months, state media said on Monday, reporting that the junta's national defense and security council had given its approval. The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing...
Egyptian President Pardons Jailed Journalist, Researcher
Cairo — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has pardoned eight people sentenced to prison, including a journalist and a researcher, a member of the Presidential Pardon Committee said Friday. "Presidential pardon for eight convicts," lawyer Tareq al-Awadi, a member of a committee formed in April to review the cases of...
US Sentences Canadian Who Narrated IS Videos to Life in Prison
WASHINGTON — A Canadian jihadist said to be a key player in the Islamic State group's propaganda production and who narrated multiple violent videos was sentenced Friday to life in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Mohammed Khalifa, who was born in Saudi Arabia, pleaded guilty in December...
Ukraine Calls for Investigation into Prison Attack That Killed Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine has demanded Russia be held accountable for a missile attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war at a Russian-operated detention facility in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian government on Saturday called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to immediately investigate Friday’s attack....
