ESPN+ is Getting a Major Price Hike This Summer

www.tvguide.com
Related
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Is ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Streaming On HBO Max or Netflix?
After selling nearly 12 million copies since its publication in 2018, the movie adaption of Where the Crawdads Sing is coming to theaters this weekend. Based on the mystery novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing follows two timelines. The first tells the story of a girl named Kya growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s, and the second follows the investigation of the murder of a local celebrity in that same North Carolina town. The two timelines slowly start to come together, but the resolution to this mystery may surprise you.
Cheapest Streaming Service in America
Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has a critical week ahead of it. Fresh off of the success of Stranger Things 4, which is shaping up to be the streamer's biggest television hit ever, Netflix is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. In the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream 211 Free Online
Cast: Nicolas Cage Sophie Skelton Dwayne Cameron Weston Cage Coppola Michael Rainey Jr. Inspired by one of the longest and bloodiest real-life events in police history, Officer Mike Chandler and a young civilian passenger find themselves under-prepared and outgunned when fate puts them squarely in the crosshairs of a daring bank heist in progress by a fearless team of highly-trained and heavily-armed men.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live on August 1
On August 1 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and Root Sports Northwest. In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, the game is streaming...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 1
On August 1 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and MASN. In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN,...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 1
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. On August 1 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Arizona. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 1 at 7:10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 1
The Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 1 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Kansas City. Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 1
On August 1 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Cincinnati, the game is streaming...
NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend News
Life appears to be going pretty well for Kliff Kingsbury. The Arizona Cardinals head coach is getting ready for yet another NFL season. He and Kyler Murray, who was recently signed to a blockbuster contract extension, are hoping to lead the Cardinals to new heights this fall. Before the season...
NFL・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Set To Appear At C2E2 2022
Naomi’s first public appearance since walking out on an episode of Monday Night Raw with Sasha Banks on May 16 has officially been announced. Trinity Fatu has officially been announced as one of the guests appearing at C2E2 2022 on August 6 and 7. Sasha Banks was previously announced...
Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond
Wondering which streaming services offer free trials? We got an exhaustive list here.
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
Why ‘The Brady Bunch,’ ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and More Classic Shows Aren’t Streaming on Major Platforms
Generations of classic TV viewers grow up with a steady diet of shows like The Brady Bunch and Gilligan’s Island, starring Bob Denver. With the huge growth of streaming platforms, you can still see some of your favorite shows there. But you will not find some of them available. As quickly as you can say “Sorry about that, Chief,” you will not see Get Smart available. The same goes, sadly, for The Golden Girls. What in the world is going on here?
411mania.com
Various News: Highlight Reel of The Roast of Ric Flair, UWN Weekend TV Lineup
– A highlight reel from last night’s Roast of Ric Flair show from Starrcast V is now available. The event streamed live on FITE TV and is also available for replays. You can check out the highlight reel, courtesy of PWInsider, below:. – Here is the announced lineup for...
WWE・
The Ringer
The Ringer Guide to Streaming in August
As the temperatures rose in July, the number of must-watch shows fell. But worry not: The dragons are coming. HBO’s The House of the Dragon highlights what ought to be a huge month of streaming—so jack up the AC, turn off the lights, and tuck into some television.
Twitter pulls a Netflix, cranking the prices on its optional monthly subscription
Last year in June, Twitter announced a new subscription service called Twitter Blue, giving subscribers access to certain premium features on top of what free users get, such as the ability to undo tweets, customize the app icon, and compress threads in Reader mode. You had to shell out $2.99 every month to gain access to all of that, and as of Thursday, June 28th, the price is set to go up.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Roku, Apple TV 4K, Samsung Earbuds, Sling TV, & More
We hope you had a good and relaxing weekend. And we know, returning to work can be a downer, but it doesn't have to be -- especially with so many amazing deals on all things streaming. We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, soundbars, and more....
Comments / 1