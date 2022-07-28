alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Powell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Powell FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 1030 AM EDT this morning for a portion of east central Kentucky, including the following counties, Estill and Powell. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Watch issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Harlan and Knox. * WHEN...From 9 PM EDT this evening through 9 AM Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, at times, may result in flash flooding. Areas that see repeated incidents of showers and thunderstorms will be most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bath; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Rowan; Wolfe * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...From 9 PM EDT this evening through 9 AM EDT Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms containing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, at times, may result in flash flooding. Areas that see repeated incidents of showers and thunderstorms will be most susceptible to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood The Flood Watch will expire for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at Noon EDT today.
