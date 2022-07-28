Philadelphia transit dependent on $1.5B in COVID-19 funding while trying to rebuild ridership

www.wfmz.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in Pennsylvania
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion Access
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
Air conditioning is key in Philly’s hot neighborhoods, but resources are limited
There are few trees on Felicia Ashley’s block in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia. Inside her rowhome, her young nieces and nephew watch TV. It’s sweltering, because the air conditioning unit near the kitchen doesn’t work. “That A/C is older than me,” she said. Ashley...
I-95 Closures in Philadelphia, Drivers Should Plan for Extra Travel Time
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane and ramp closures will be in place this week on northbound Interstate 95 between the Penn’s Landing and Allegheny Avenue exits for overhead sign and lighting work in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedule and locations are:. Tuesday, August...
billypenn.com
Recycling in Philly: How to get a bin, what to put in it, and everything else you need to know
Philadelphia has had a citywide municipal recycling program with curbside collection since 1989. It’s a single-stream process (i.e. you throw everything into one bin) and there’s a pickup scheduled every week. Streets Department workers collected an average of 1,200 tons of recycling weekly last year, which is less...
Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
billypenn.com
A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
wdiy.org
New Report Finds Homelessness in Philadelphia Went Down at the Start of COVID-19
A new report out of Philadelphia provides a snapshot of life in the city during the first several months of the pandemic, highlighting COVID-19’s impact on housing, as well as a variety of health outcomes. WHYY’s Aaron Moselle has more. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday
NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Philly task force issues recommendations to eliminate home appraising bias
A task force convened by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state, and country. The long-standing practice is rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than comparable homes...
penncapital-star.com
Philadelphia’s home appraisal bias task force issues its final report
PHILADELPHIA — Earlier this week Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker, along with Ira Goldstein, president of Policy Solutions at Reinvestment Fund, and the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force, issued its final report and recommendations. This report is the culmination of more than a year’s work....
Relief opportunities for property owners
Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
Philly residents are blitzing the city Saturday, gadgets jutting from cars, to record heat and pollution
Meeka Outlaw mounted a temperature sensor to the front passenger-side window of her navy blue Nissan Altima just before daybreak Saturday, then attached an air-pollution sensor to the rear passenger side, waiting for it to blink green and let her know the mission was a go. Concerned that the air-pollution...
Car show and street festival returns to South Philadelphia
The largest summer street festival in South Philadelphia returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic Sunday, bringing hundreds of car lovers to the neighborhood.
phl17.com
2 men fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Wister Townhomes Complex, only striking a child
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men wearing all black with ski masks in 90-degree weather fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Wister section. The incident happened on the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8:05 pm Wednesday. According to police, two men inside a white BMW X3 were following...
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest paying jobs in Allentown that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J. using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading. The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.
BET
‘A Disappointment’: Temple University Hires Workers To Help Clean After Students Reportedly Dumped Trash
Temple University is responding to complaints from North Philadelphia residents who claim students left piles of garbage after moving in and out of their off-campus apartments. The institution, which boasts a slew of famous alums, including Tamron Hall, Jesse Williams, and Jill Scott, sent out dozens of crew members to...
