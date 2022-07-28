ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia transit dependent on $1.5B in COVID-19 funding while trying to rebuild ridership

By Tom Gantert
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Traffic Delays Expected in Philadelphia’s Tacony Area, Roadways to Be Closed Weekdays in August

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM in August on several streets in the Tacony section of Philadelphia for construction to improve access and traffic movement in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Traffic Alert: Commuters Urged to Avoid 202 in Norristown on Thursday

NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and at the northbound end of the Dannehower Bridge in Norristown, Montgomery County, on Thursday, August 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for activities related to setting a new traffic pattern at the intersection with Main Street, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Commuter Rail#General Health
MyChesCo

New Safety Enhancements Coming to Cobbs Creek Parkway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on Cobbs Creek Parkway on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 5, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Philadelphia’s home appraisal bias task force issues its final report

PHILADELPHIA — Earlier this week Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker, along with Ira Goldstein, president of Policy Solutions at Reinvestment Fund, and the Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force, issued its final report and recommendations. This report is the culmination of more than a year’s work....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Relief opportunities for property owners

Three bills recently signed into law could provide city property owners some tax relief. Changes have been officially made to the Senior Citizen Tax Freeze Program, the Longtime Owner Occupants Program and the Homestead Exemption Program, which will provide city residents with a few options to find sustainability against the rising property assessments across the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFMZ-TV Online

Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading

READING, Pa. — The Berks County Conservation District is stepping up its efforts to control the spread of the West Nile virus in Reading. The district said it will use a truck-mounted sprayer to target adult mosquitoes in the areas of North 11th and Union streets and the Charles Evans Cemetery, which is located between North Fifth Street and Centre Avenue and Robeson Street and Evans Avenue.
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy