Pasadena Federal Credit Union Awarded Honor From Credit Union National Association

Applications Now Open for 2023 Pasadena Tournament Of Roses Royal Court
Applications for the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court presented by Citizens Business Bank are now available on the Tournament of Roses website. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship and serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community and the greater Los Angeles area.
Public Memorial Service to be Held For Councilmember Kennedy in September
A public service for Councilmember John J. Kennedy will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 in Centennial Square in front of City Hall. A reception will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Kennedy died on July 21. He was recently elected to another four-year term...
Guest Opinion | Sonja Berndt: Concerned About Rose Bowl Impact on Financial Resources
I have been a resident of Pasadena for over 19 years. I write to express my deep concern about the severe impact the Rose Bowl’s massive debt has had on the City’s financial resources and the lack of urgency exhibited thus far to address it. The Rose Bowl...
Guest Essay | Dr. Judy Krause: Pacific Oaks Children’s School, Nearly 80 Years of Pasadena History
The year was 1945 and World War II was ending; it was a turbulent time filled with uncertainty. In Pasadena, seven Quaker families united to create a place where young children could experience simplicity, integrity, harmony, and equality. They purchased property on California Blvd. from Whittier College, who had been operating their Broadoaks School on the site since the first house was built as an orphanage and school in 1906.
ChapCare Announces Fundraising Golf Tourney to Support Its Work in Uninsured and Low-Income Patient Care
Chapcare, a Pasadena non-profit that supports uninsured patient care and provides healthcare access for low-income families and individuals, is busy organizing its third annual fundraiser, the “Swing fore Health” Golf Tournament, set for Aug. 29, at the 18-hole course at the Glendora Country Club. The goal of the...
City Convenes Community Group to Re-Imagine Role of Central Library in a Streaming Digital World
The City of Pasadena is consulting with a group of community leaders who have been selected to assist with future programming for the Pasadena Central Library, which has remained closed since early in 2021. The closure was ordered in May last year after a structural assessment revealed that most of...
Council Expected to Send Letter of Support for Bill to Expand California ID Eligibility For All Californians, Regardless of Immigration Status
On Monday the Pasadena City Council is expected to approve issuing an official letter of support for a new state Assembly Bill expanding the eligibility to obtain a California identity card to approximately 1.6 million undocumented people living here. Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz made the recommendation to authorize Mayor...
Pasadena Police Could Use Grant Funds For More License Plate Readers
Pasadena police could use $601,705 in scheduled grant funds for anti-vehicle barriers, automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) and an infrared camera system for a helicopter. The money would come from an Urban Area Security Initiative grant. The City is set to receive $716,705 as part of a nationwide program to...
Monday Morning Bullpen: Council to Honor Kennedy on Monday
After an unscheduled week off as the City reeled from the death of Councilmember John Kennedy, the council returns on Monday with a full consent calendar and two important items. He was reelected to represent District 3 for four more years in June. The City Council is in the very...
Council to Explore Rose Bowl Revenue Opportunities As Forecast Predicts Snowballing Losses
The Pasadena City Council will continue discussions on Monday on the Rose Bowl Operating Company’s five-year plan to explore and implement additional revenue-generating measures that would raise needed funds to keep “America’s Stadium” – which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year – afloat into the next century.
Blair Annual Fund: Project Your Passion
The reinvigorated Blair Annual Fund is launching its fall direct ask fundraiser — Project Your Passion — on August 1st!. Blair Annual Fund enhances and enriches the educational and cultural experience for all students at Blair — all grades, all students, inside the classroom and out. Please...
New App Rolls Out in Pasadena That Helps Diners Get Discounts And Saves Food Waste, Too
A new mobile app that’s intended to help reduce food waste in your local community while solving hunger has just been rolled out by a Pasadena-based startup that two friends, both of them software programmers, launched recently to help mitigate global warming and climate change. The app, called NextPlate,...
Judy Wilson to Tell Rotarians How Local Grassroots Fundraiser Grew Into One of Most Prestigious Book Festivals in the West
Judy Wilson, who was formerly Assistant City Manager in Pasadena and went on to serve the Los Angeles County Transportation Commission and LA Metro, will be speaking at the open-to-the-public Pasadena Rotary Club weekly meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3. An avid reader, Wilson has also been a member of the Pasadena...
Barnhart’s Bobcats: Taking Part in Community Service Efforts
Throughout the school year, Barnhart School’s Bobcats take part in several community service efforts – from food and coin drives to performing plays for children in local care facilities. There are many ways you can get involved in community service events as a family. You can pick up...
Electrification Ordinance Scheduled For Monday’s Council Meeting
The City Council will vote on an ordinance requiring the electrification of certain categories of newly constructed buildings in an effort to further advance the City’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. On June 13, 2022, the City Council initially approved the concept and directed the City Attorney to...
Enjoy a Sense of Community with Local Law Enforcement During ‘National Night Out’
The Pasadena Police Department will be hosting the 26th National Night Out in Pasadena on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 207 N. Garfield Ave. Starting at 5 p.m., National Night Out highlights the Pasadena Police Department’s commitment to crime prevention and its dedication to promoting a higher quality of life to all residents.
Sunday: Uniquely Pasadena Series Celebrates Entertainment and Trader Joe’s
In their second summer series program, to be held on Sunday from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., Pasadena Heritage looks at entertainment and food that are unique to Pasadena. From the first movie filming in Pasadena 100 years ago, the ‘City of Roses’ has been the site of various entertainment venues. In the 20th century, Pasadena was the home of the renowned Busch Gardens, the ‘Disneyland’ of its day, a theme park that spanned over 14 miles of pathways in the Arroyo Seco and the filming site of many scenes from classic 20th century films such as ‘Gone with the Wind.’
Alleged Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police Identified As Former Resident
An armed alleged carjacking suspect shot to death by Pasadena police Saturday at the end of a vehicle pursuit was a Montebello resident but originally from Pasadena, coroner and police officials said. Adam Mostafa Youines was 35 years old, officials reported late Saturday. Youines was shot and killed by Pasadena...
PUSD: First Day of School is on Thursday, August 11, 2022
The first day of school for PUSD 2022/23 school year is Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 2022/23 school calendar mirrors the current 2021/22 school calendar with a midweek start and a weeklong Thanksgiving break. Key calendar dates include:. First Day of School – Thursday, August 11, 2022. Thanksgiving Break...
Tree of the Month| Assia Leptophylla, the ‘Gold Medallion’ Tree
Each month, Pasadena Beautiful Tree Program Chair Emina Darakjy presents a ‘tree of the month’ in order to educate Pasadenans about the trees around them. Many people drive by trees they admire, but have no idea what they are called, or what their growing habits are. Pasadena Beautiful was founded in 1960 by a group of volunteers who saw a need to beautify their city and enhance its tree canopy.
