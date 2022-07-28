Pasadena Federal Credit Union Awarded Honor From Credit Union National Association

In their second summer series program, to be held on Sunday from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m., Pasadena Heritage looks at entertainment and food that are unique to Pasadena. From the first movie filming in Pasadena 100 years ago, the ‘City of Roses’ has been the site of various entertainment venues. In the 20th century, Pasadena was the home of the renowned Busch Gardens, the ‘Disneyland’ of its day, a theme park that spanned over 14 miles of pathways in the Arroyo Seco and the filming site of many scenes from classic 20th century films such as ‘Gone with the Wind.’

