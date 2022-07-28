Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]

koel.com
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
WQAD
Iowa, Illinois win big in Friday's Mega Millions drawing
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Iowa farmer grows African crops not found at most farmers markets
Most Iowans don't know how to cook with pumpkin leaves, hibiscus leaves and amaranth, but Alfred Matiyabo grew up with these African crops and believes he can find new markets.
point2homes.com
1847 S Grandview, Dubuque, Dubuque County, IA, 52003
Beautiful prairie style home in a park-like setting. This 4 BR, 4 bath ranch home invites the outside in with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the secluded wooded backyard. The smart open layout boasts new wood floors throughout the main level. An atrium at the center of the house filters natural light through the skylights. Bedrooms are large and the primary suite accesses the back patio. A large walk-through closet and primary bathroom add to the amenities. The finished basement boasts a large bar and open space for pool table and ping pong, as well as rooms for exercise, hobbies, and generous storage. Call for your private showing today!
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
Has Iowa’s Unemployment Rating Gotten Worse the Past 4 Years?
If you had to guess where Iowa ranks nationally for our unemployment rate, up to June 2022, would you believe Iowa is in the top 10? Our little slice of the midwest has done a fantastic job of creating and maintaining jobs for Iowans. This past June there was a...
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic in Iowa
Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.
krosradio.com
Joe Hoinkis Named LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Site Manager
CLINTON, IA – July 29, 2022 – Joe Hoinkis has been named site manager of the LyondellBasell Clinton Complex. Hoinkis replaces Yarelis Hernandez, who has been appointed a new position within LyondellBasell in the Netherlands. “It’s a privilege to work alongside this dynamic team of professionals” said Hoinkis....
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
iowa.media
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
Bettendorf ticket brings home $2 million Mega Millions prize
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Mega Millions lottery tickets for the $1.337 billion drawing on Friday, July 29 brought in more than $5.6 million in Iowa. Although the giant jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Illinois, one lucky ticket purchased in Bettendorf won the $2 million prize, according to the Iowa Lottery.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
