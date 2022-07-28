Murray defends himself over study clause: My work ethic is unquestionable

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes it's necessary for Ezekiel Elliott to lead the backfield, but he still envisions a role for backup Tony Pollard. "Zeke's got to be our feature (running back), and he is our feature. We can feature him in a lot of different ways," Jones said Saturday on NFL Network, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "We all recognize what he does in the passing game because of his protection ability. Don't ever underestimate that, especially with Zeke."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO