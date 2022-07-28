Murray defends himself over study clause: My work ethic is unquestionable

www.thescore.com
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Are Reportedly Working Out Former Alabama Star
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly giving Reuben Foster a path toward an NFL return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster will work out with the Seahawks on Sunday. The linebacker hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018. Foster finished third in the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year...
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' words don't match actions
It used to be a big deal when a player was committed to play football at a certain program but backed out of his commitment and chose a different school. That was a long time ago though, and the game has certainly changed. These days it feels like such actions happen multiple times daily.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19
As Mike Florio explained last month for a Pro Football Talk piece, the NFL no longer has any protocols installed regarding COVID-19 even as the BA.5 subvariant is causing a surge in infections throughout the country. The NFL and NFL Players Association may be finished dealing with the coronavirus, but...
Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over
The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had a "gentlemen's agreement" that didn’t last long.
Trout after doctor visit: It went from 'career is over' to hopefully playing soon
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout received some positive news after a visit with spine specialist Dr. Robert Watkins on Thursday; the three-time MVP might be back on the field sooner than originally expected. "It went from my career is over to hopefully I'm going to play soon,” Trout said,...
Murray tests positive for COVID-19, will miss at least 5 days
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be sidelined for a minimum of five days, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, according to team reporter Darren Urban. Kingsbury added that the signal-caller's symptoms are minor. The NFL suspended COVID-19 protocols earlier this year but informed teams...
'No Pac-12 school is joining the Big 12:' Pac-12 commish efforts to save a conference on the brink
LOS ANGELES -- George Kliavkoff was wired. Not only because of the sparks practically shooting off him due to the loss of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten -- yes, he's that upset -- but the Pac-12 commissioner was also wired in the traditional sense: his obligatory cell phone.
Alabama lands commitment from No. 1 RB Richard Young
Alabama continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail Friday, as running back Richard Young announced his commitment. The Lehigh Acres, Florida, native chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, among many others. Young is the top tailback in the 2023 recruiting class, according...
Jerry Jones: Elliott needs to be lead RB, still a role for Pollard
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes it's necessary for Ezekiel Elliott to lead the backfield, but he still envisions a role for backup Tony Pollard. "Zeke's got to be our feature (running back), and he is our feature. We can feature him in a lot of different ways," Jones said Saturday on NFL Network, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "We all recognize what he does in the passing game because of his protection ability. Don't ever underestimate that, especially with Zeke."
Chiefs' Brown to report to camp, play on franchise tag
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is reporting to training camp Monday and will play the 2022 campaign on the franchise tag, his agent Michael Portner told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He wanted to be there for padded practice because that's when leaders are developed," Portner said. The...
Report: Seahawks' Adams broke finger, expected back before season
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is expected to be back on the field in early August after breaking the middle finger on his left hand Wednesday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports. The former All-Pro defensive back plans to be ready for the start of the season, Jude adds.
Eagles' Sirianni: Reagor 'battling for a spot' in camp
Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor is competing for a role on the roster in training camp, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. "He's battling for a spot," Sirianni said Saturday. "He is working with the (second team) right now." The coach added he's been impressed with what he's seen out...
Chapman homers, Berrios gets win as Jays beat Tigers
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.
Report: Former Florida star Johnson looking for new team 2 years after collapse
Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is looking to join a new college basketball program nearly two years after a scary collapse left him sidelined indefinitely, sources told Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Johnson will visit Kansas State and Western Kentucky, Goodman adds. USC is also reportedly recruiting him. The former All-SEC member...
Blue Jays' Manoah expects to make next start
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah is expecting to make his next scheduled start after getting hit by a line-drive comebacker on the elbow in his previous outing Friday against the Detroit Tigers. The All-Star said he did some throwing Saturday without experiencing any issues and compared the pain in...
