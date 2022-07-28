ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian Could’ve Called Him To Have A Baby Together [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago

R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the defense of their brother. In a recent interview, his sisters claimed that Robert is innocent and that his long jail sentence is because of racism. In other news, it looks like Lamar Odom wants that old thing back. He says that Khloe Kardashian should’ve had a baby with him instead of being with Tristan Thompson.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian Could’ve Called Him To Have A Baby Together [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Hold Hands On Date Night At Red Hot Chili Peppers Show

Cue Unlimited Love! Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith looked ready to rock, as they headed to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 31. The couple held hands for what was definitely a fun date night out. The pair were both dressed in super fashionable outfits as they walked into the concert venue together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy