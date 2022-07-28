ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPTV

Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
LAKE WORTH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Belle & Calypso! Pet of the Week!

Belle is a gorgeous, 4-year-old female cat, who would love a home where she can be the queen of her castle. She’s very sweet with people and is described as a “foodie” by her previous owner. This independent girl can be picky about her cat friends, but she may be able to live with another respectful cat if given a slow introduction. She likes to follow all of the volunteers around and enjoys spending time watching birds through the window. If Belle sounds like the right cat for you, give the North thrift store a call at 772-232-4887 for more information or stop by the thrift store at 1099 NW 21st St, Stuart to meet her.
PALM CITY, FL
bocamag.com

Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest

In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
JUPITER, FL
foodgressing.com

Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 Florida: Menu Highlights, Dates

Enjoy the very best tastes of Greater Fort Lauderdale at some of the area’s top restaurants during Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 happening the months of August and September. Take advantage of taste-tempting meals, all with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
West Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
cbs12.com

Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Kicks Off With Celebrity Chef Dinner

Summertime brings us school breaks, vacations and, most importantly, dining deals. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month will welcome more than 100 restaurants into the mix, all offering you a slew of prix fixe menus and other dining deals. Regardless of where you dine out—from Jupiter to Boca Raton—you will find a variety of participating restaurants to satisfy your cravings.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyan Shores
matadornetwork.com

This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation

If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Maltz Jupiter Theatre Unveils Dazzling Renovation

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre has mounted just one production in its theater since the beginning of the pandemic—a reality that cannot be confused with idleness. Quite the contrary: The award-winning regional theatre has arguably been the busiest performing-arts company in the region during the extended downtime. In 2019, the...
JUPITER, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale

Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
southfloridaweekend.com

Stevie Nicks to perform in West Palm Beach this fall

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - This is what Dreams are made of! Stevie Nicks announced an additional 12 tour dates this week for her 2022 tour and will visit South Florida. The 74-year-old singer and songwriter will make a stop at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on October 28, 2022.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Doris Italian Market Celebrates 75 Years in South Florida

From humble 1947 Hollywood beginnings, Doris Italian Market & Bakery has emerged as a South Florida specialty supermarket mainstay. Now in its 75th year, the concept — which is anchored by an onsite bakery, Italian American deli, a seafood counter, and specialty selections spanning artisan cheeses to imported tomatoes — has five locations throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man wanted for stealing iPhones

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County

Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations in Palm Beach County. The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute meals to those in need on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Belle Glade, and Delray Beach. Locations...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
infomeddnews.com

Recent Advances in Eyecare Technology

As technology advances in various sectors, the healthcare unit has also gained innovations that help improve and protect medical treatments. Eye care is among the specialized medical care that requires high qualifications. Most of us usually believe future possibilities as impossible, but there is always a groundbreaking eye care technology...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy