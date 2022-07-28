www.palmbeachillustrated.com
WPTV
Vanilla Ice wants to transform historic Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum, brewery
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Vanilla Ice is working to transform an historic building in downtown Lake Worth Beach into a pop-culture museum and brewery. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper and host of the DIY Network's "The Vanilla Ice Project," who lives in Wellington, showed off his latest renovation project – gutting the 1922 Masonic building on Lake Avenue, near City Hall, and restoring the property to its 100-year-old splendor.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Belle & Calypso! Pet of the Week!
Belle is a gorgeous, 4-year-old female cat, who would love a home where she can be the queen of her castle. She’s very sweet with people and is described as a “foodie” by her previous owner. This independent girl can be picky about her cat friends, but she may be able to live with another respectful cat if given a slow introduction. She likes to follow all of the volunteers around and enjoys spending time watching birds through the window. If Belle sounds like the right cat for you, give the North thrift store a call at 772-232-4887 for more information or stop by the thrift store at 1099 NW 21st St, Stuart to meet her.
bocamag.com
Lucky Shuck Hosts Oyster Eating Contest
In celebration of National Oyster Day on Friday, Lucky Shuck is inviting all oyster aficionados to enter its second annual oyster eating contest. The Jupiter restaurant will give each participant 90 seconds to eat as many oysters as possible. Last year’s number to beat is 62 oysters. The winner will receive a $200 cash prize and a $150 gift card to any of the Charlie & Joe’s at Love Street concepts. If you love oysters but don’t want to compete, Lucky Shuck is offering Blue Point oysters for $2 all month long. The entry fee is $20. Register here. The contest begins Friday promptly at 6:30 p.m.
foodgressing.com
Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 Florida: Menu Highlights, Dates
Enjoy the very best tastes of Greater Fort Lauderdale at some of the area’s top restaurants during Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 happening the months of August and September. Take advantage of taste-tempting meals, all with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary.
'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench.
cbs12.com
Delray Beach father in need of a kidney donor
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Delray Beach man is asking the public for help in finding a kidney donor. Jeff Geragi says his doctors told him he only has 24 months to live if he doesn't get a kidney transplant. I started to have some problems and issues....
At the Table newsletter: Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem
Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem. Wing Day deals. New and upcoming restaurants. I hesitate to tell you about the gem within a gem that is happy hour at Lewis Steakhouse. But some pleasant surprises I found during a recent visit to the new Jupiter restaurant compel me to do so.
bocamag.com
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month Kicks Off With Celebrity Chef Dinner
Summertime brings us school breaks, vacations and, most importantly, dining deals. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month will welcome more than 100 restaurants into the mix, all offering you a slew of prix fixe menus and other dining deals. Regardless of where you dine out—from Jupiter to Boca Raton—you will find a variety of participating restaurants to satisfy your cravings.
Dave’s Hot Chicken to Expand into Palm Beach
Dave's Hot Chicken offers chicken tenders and sliders in seven different heat levels
matadornetwork.com
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
bocamag.com
Maltz Jupiter Theatre Unveils Dazzling Renovation
The Maltz Jupiter Theatre has mounted just one production in its theater since the beginning of the pandemic—a reality that cannot be confused with idleness. Quite the contrary: The award-winning regional theatre has arguably been the busiest performing-arts company in the region during the extended downtime. In 2019, the...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
southfloridaweekend.com
Stevie Nicks to perform in West Palm Beach this fall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - This is what Dreams are made of! Stevie Nicks announced an additional 12 tour dates this week for her 2022 tour and will visit South Florida. The 74-year-old singer and songwriter will make a stop at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on October 28, 2022.
Miami New Times
Doris Italian Market Celebrates 75 Years in South Florida
From humble 1947 Hollywood beginnings, Doris Italian Market & Bakery has emerged as a South Florida specialty supermarket mainstay. Now in its 75th year, the concept — which is anchored by an onsite bakery, Italian American deli, a seafood counter, and specialty selections spanning artisan cheeses to imported tomatoes — has five locations throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties.
cw34.com
Man wanted for stealing iPhones
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for a man who stole two iPhones from a local cellphone business. The theft happened Sunday morning at a store west of I-95 in unincorporated West Palm Beach. The sheriff's office did not provide the name of the business. However,...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
wflx.com
Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County
Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations in Palm Beach County. The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute meals to those in need on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Belle Glade, and Delray Beach. Locations...
tamaractalk.com
Married Rabbis Take Over the Pulpit at Tamarac’s Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek
Rabbis Rami Pavolotzky and Daniela Szuster will share a job —- and bimah — at Tamarac’s Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek starting August 1. Jewish theological seminaries and rabbinical associations don’t have an exact record of how many married rabbis share a synagogue but say the practice is rare.
Three best restaurants for deals on chicken wings for National Chicken Wing Day
There’s an explanation for the sudden wave of chicken wing photos on your social feeds. Today is National Chicken Wing Day. If those food pics have you craving wings for dinner tonight, here are a couple of deals to know about:. Legends Tavern and Grille. Legends, which recently opened...
infomeddnews.com
Recent Advances in Eyecare Technology
As technology advances in various sectors, the healthcare unit has also gained innovations that help improve and protect medical treatments. Eye care is among the specialized medical care that requires high qualifications. Most of us usually believe future possibilities as impossible, but there is always a groundbreaking eye care technology...
