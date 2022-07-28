NC Republicans ask judge to reinstate 20-week abortion ban

keyt.com
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
Tenure commission dismisses complaint against Hamtramck judge who berated cancer patient
A state commission that investigates judicial misconduct has dismissed a complaint against a Hamtramck judge who angrily berated a cancer patient because of overgrown weeds outside his home. The Judicial Tenure Commission said Judge Alexis Krot of 31st District Court in Hamtramck violated a couple of tenets of the Michigan Code of Judicial Conduct when...
FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
1st Capitol rioter to go to trial sentenced to 7 years in prison
Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea deal, was sentenced to over 7 years in prison on Monday, the longest punishment yet pertaining to the Capitol riot, The Washington Post reports. On March 8, Reffitt was convicted of five felony offenses,...
