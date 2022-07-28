ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Kicker Harrison Mevis Up for Lou Garza Award

By Brian Smith
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLmPA_0gwX2otX00

Missouri’s Harrison Mevis has a chance to win college football’s top kicking award.

College football games often come down to a single kick to determine the winner. Might seem crazy considering so many players beat each up all game long to watch a placekicker decide the outcome, but that’s also why they are so important.

Missouri's Harrison Mevis, a kicker from Warsaw (Ind.), he’s become that go-to player that head coach Eli Drinkwitz can count on. According to the Missouri Athletics website, Mevis is the nation’s top returning field goal kicker with an 88.9% accuracy for someone with at least 40 career attempts.

Further, his 2021 stat line of 23 of 25 made field goals and 41 of 41 for point-after attempts speaks to Mevis's consistency. So does his perfect three out of three from beyond 50 yards, including a 58-yard kick that was good against Boston College.

For his accomplishments, Mevis earned All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press, USA Today Coaches Poll, and Pro Football Focus.

Mevis also earned First Team All-America honors from The Athletic, Sporting News, Pro Football Focus, and Action Network.

For everything that Mevis has done thus far, he is on the Lou Garza Award Watch List, with 30 total nominees for the 2022 college football season.

At some point this season, the Missouri Tigers will need Mevis to come through once again. With how he’s performed during the first two seasons of his college career for the Tigers, Drinkwitz and the Tigers should have all the faith in the world in this young man.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been one of the most discussed players in the NFL over the past week. After signing his extension with the Cardinals, it was disclosed that Murray would be subject to four hours of “independent study” each week of the season. This would mean that Muray would need to spend […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s worth ethic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama

Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
City
Warsaw, MO
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment

Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Football#American Football#The Missouri Athletics#Pro Football Focus#First Team All America#Sporting News#The Missouri Tigers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona

It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program

Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. commits to Texas A&M

Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. of Denton (Texas) High announced his commitment to Texas A&M Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder chose the Aggies over Texas. “The bond I had with the staff and the atmosphere of the town,” Hill said. “I am close with coach Santucci, he has been recruiting me non stop since I was a freshman.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend News

Life appears to be going pretty well for Kliff Kingsbury. The Arizona Cardinals head coach is getting ready for yet another NFL season. He and Kyler Murray, who was recently signed to a blockbuster contract extension, are hoping to lead the Cardinals to new heights this fall. Before the season...
NFL
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
103
Followers
103
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy