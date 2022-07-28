Biden administration launches new website to raise awareness of heat dangers

kjzz.org
Maricopa County officials offer tips for primary day
Maricopa County voters no longer have to go to a specific voting location. Instead, they can use any of the 200 sites across the Phoenix area. Emergency voting locations are open on Monday for those who may have difficulty casting their ballot. Scott Jarrett is the county’s elections director. He...
Q&AZ: What's the story behind Phoenix Papago Park's 'Tree of Life' structure?
Through KJZZ's Q&AZ reporting project, a listener asked: “What is the significance and origin of Papago Park's mysterious Tree of Life structure?”. Phoenix resident Gerrit Mack has been mountain biking in Phoenix's Papago Park for years. “At the far end of the park, I’d often ride by this stone,...
Weekend storms bring heavy rain, flooding to metro Phoenix
Saturday’s storms brought heavy rain to many parts of the metro Phoenix. North central Phoenix, north Scottsdale and Cave Creek saw the hardest downpour with 1 1/2 to 2 inches of rain. Areas that saw the heaviest rain also experienced flooding. Austin Jamison is a meteorologist with the National...
