Three of the Biggest Myths About a Nose Job, According to a Plastic Surgeon Who Performs A Lot of Them

Blood clots form when blood cells, proteins, and clot-inducing platelets stick together to form a jelly-like clump (via MedlinePlus). Not all blood clots are harmful. Clots that form in wounds to prevent excess blood loss are beneficial. However, clots that start without good reason are often referred to as either thrombosis or embolism, and together, they affect around 900,000 Americans each year. What's the difference between thrombosis and embolism blood clots?

