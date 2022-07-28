ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

Three of the Biggest Myths About a Nose Job, According to a Plastic Surgeon Who Performs A Lot of Them

newbeauty.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newbeauty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Campbell, CA
Campbell, CA
Lifestyle
Health Digest

The Types Of Estrogen Explained

The most common perception of estrogen is that it is a reproductive hormone in women. It should be noted, however, that men also produce estrogen. Although men produce estrogen at lower levels than women, their bodies require the hormone to function properly. Men with high estrogen levels may experience erectile...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Health Digest

Thrombosis Versus Embolism: What's The Difference Between These Types Of Blood Clots?

Blood clots form when blood cells, proteins, and clot-inducing platelets stick together to form a jelly-like clump (via MedlinePlus). Not all blood clots are harmful. Clots that form in wounds to prevent excess blood loss are beneficial. However, clots that start without good reason are often referred to as either thrombosis or embolism, and together, they affect around 900,000 Americans each year. What's the difference between thrombosis and embolism blood clots?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about osteoarthritis in the foot

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a chronic condition that causes the cartilage in a person’s joints to deteriorate gradually. This leads to joint pain and stiffness. The foot is one of the most common locations for OA to develop because it has more weight-bearing joints than any other part of the body.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Laparoscopic surgery noninferior for gastric cancer at five years

Laparoscopic surgery is noninferior to open gastrectomy for locally advanced gastric cancer (AGC) at five years, according to a study published online July 20 in JAMA Surgery. Sang-Yong Son, M.D., from the Ajou University School of Medicine in Suwon, South Korea, and colleagues compared five-year follow-up results for patients with clinically AGC enrolled in the Korean Laparoendoscopic Gastrointestinal Surgery Study (KLASS)-02 randomized clinical trial who underwent laparoscopic or open distal gastrectomy (492 and 482 patients, respectively). Five-year overall survival (OS) and relapse-free survival (RFS) rates and long-term complications were examined.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgeon#Myths#Retirement Age#Piezo
US News and World Report

A Guide to Exercise After Surgery

If you’re an exercise buff who needs surgery, it’s hard to back off while you recuperate. Being sedentary can make you feel restless, listless and out of sorts – but your body needs time to heal. Fortunately, when options like minimally invasive surgery are appropriate, recovery times...
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellhealth.com

Living Well With MS and Menopause

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease in which a person's immune system attacks the protective covering (myelin) of nerve fibers within the brain and spinal cord. When myelin is damaged, nerve signaling is impaired. This results in a variety of symptoms like numbness, fatigue, cognitive problems, and trouble walking. Unlike...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy