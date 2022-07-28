Three of the Biggest Myths About a Nose Job, According to a Plastic Surgeon Who Performs A Lot of Them

www.newbeauty.com
Doctor Explains Risks of Liposuction, What Patients Should Know Before Having Elective Surgery
Elective surgeries, as all procedures, can come with a number of risks that can sometimes be fatal. Last week, an autopsy report revealed that Mary Jane Thomas, the wife of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died in March of a collapsed lung that was punctured during a liposuction surgery. PEOPLE...
Will Botox Actually Increase Your Wrinkles After It Wears Off?
Botox injections can be used to treat a wide range of health conditions from migraines, to foot pain, eyelid muscle spasms, and digestive problems.
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
Women are more likely to die or require repeat surgery five years after abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
Women are more likely to die within five years of having elective surgery to repair a weakening in the wall of the aorta or need repeat surgery, according to a recent Rutgers study. Writing in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Rutgers researchers said the disparity between men and women who...
The Types Of Estrogen Explained
The most common perception of estrogen is that it is a reproductive hormone in women. It should be noted, however, that men also produce estrogen. Although men produce estrogen at lower levels than women, their bodies require the hormone to function properly. Men with high estrogen levels may experience erectile...
Thrombosis Versus Embolism: What's The Difference Between These Types Of Blood Clots?
Blood clots form when blood cells, proteins, and clot-inducing platelets stick together to form a jelly-like clump (via MedlinePlus). Not all blood clots are harmful. Clots that form in wounds to prevent excess blood loss are beneficial. However, clots that start without good reason are often referred to as either thrombosis or embolism, and together, they affect around 900,000 Americans each year. What's the difference between thrombosis and embolism blood clots?
What to know about osteoarthritis in the foot
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a chronic condition that causes the cartilage in a person’s joints to deteriorate gradually. This leads to joint pain and stiffness. The foot is one of the most common locations for OA to develop because it has more weight-bearing joints than any other part of the body.
Laparoscopic surgery noninferior for gastric cancer at five years
Laparoscopic surgery is noninferior to open gastrectomy for locally advanced gastric cancer (AGC) at five years, according to a study published online July 20 in JAMA Surgery. Sang-Yong Son, M.D., from the Ajou University School of Medicine in Suwon, South Korea, and colleagues compared five-year follow-up results for patients with clinically AGC enrolled in the Korean Laparoendoscopic Gastrointestinal Surgery Study (KLASS)-02 randomized clinical trial who underwent laparoscopic or open distal gastrectomy (492 and 482 patients, respectively). Five-year overall survival (OS) and relapse-free survival (RFS) rates and long-term complications were examined.
A Guide to Exercise After Surgery
If you’re an exercise buff who needs surgery, it’s hard to back off while you recuperate. Being sedentary can make you feel restless, listless and out of sorts – but your body needs time to heal. Fortunately, when options like minimally invasive surgery are appropriate, recovery times...
Living Well With MS and Menopause
Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease in which a person's immune system attacks the protective covering (myelin) of nerve fibers within the brain and spinal cord. When myelin is damaged, nerve signaling is impaired. This results in a variety of symptoms like numbness, fatigue, cognitive problems, and trouble walking. Unlike...
Excessive Blood Clotting in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Excessive blood clotting in dogs happens when a dog's blood clots even when they are not injured. The condition is usually related to an underlying issue. The post Excessive Blood Clotting in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
The Different Types Of Macular Degeneration
Macular degeneration is a disease that affects the macula, which is the central area of the retina.
