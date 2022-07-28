KFBK Morning News Show Daily Recap - Wednesday July 27th

LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO