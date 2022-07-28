ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KFBK Morning News Show Daily Recap - Wednesday July 27th

 4 days ago
KTVU FOX 2

Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire

LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?

(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties.  After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fallen California Firefighters Remembered at Ceremony in Sacramento

Fire crews and families gathered in Sacramento Saturday to honor 82 California firefighters, who have died over the past three years. At least 11 of the firefighters honored were from the Bay Area. One of the firefighters that was honored Saturday was Robert Francis. He worked at the San Jose...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KCRA.com

Missing man found dead along American River, officials say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man who was reported missing Friday evening was found dead Saturday along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for July 30) Officials clarified that one person jumped into the water after seeing two people who were...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning

The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds

Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Police Make Possible Break In Peeping Tom Terror

Midtown Sacramento residents have been on edge for weeks after several victims reported someone staring into their windows late at night. Now, an arrest could be a major break in the hunt for this peeping Tom who has been terrorizing the area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Angel of Tahoe’ Lisa Maloff passes away at 93

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff passed away on Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KCRA.com

'It's just fun': Mega Millions jackpot has Sacramento dreaming big

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When lottery jackpots reach a certain height, lines start to form outside Sacramento's Lichine's Liquor & Deli, the fabled store known across the region for selling winning tickets. "This is quite an adventure," said Louise Chapa, from the back of the line Friday evening. "It's just...
SACRAMENTO, CA
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Scandinavian-Inspired Home with The Utmost Attention to Detail in El Dorado Hills for Sale at $3,995,000

The Home in El Dorado Hills, an exquisite Scandinavian-inspired estate with the utmost attention to detail and extraordinary entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2893 Capetanios Dr, El Dorado Hills, California offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Nick Sadek (Phone: 916-784-7444) at Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in El Dorado Hills.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop in the mountains

SACRAMENTO -- Weather officials are advising those spending Sunday evening in the mountains to beware of isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says that showers and storms look to wash over the Sierras, pushing up from the south. Those outdoors are encouraged to take shelter in a building or vehicle if they hear thunder. They are advised to not hide under trees and to avoid water or the tops of hills. Forecasters say that thunderstorms are possible over the next few days in the mountains. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

