KFBK Morning News Show Daily Recap - Wednesday July 27th

KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire
LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
How did Sacramento and surrounding counties get their names?
(KTXL) — Before California became divided into 58 counties, Sacramento County was one of the state’s original 27 counties. After the population kept growing following the gold rush, the county became incorporated in 1850. The city of Sacramento was later founded and officially became the county seat, eventually being named the capital of the Golden […]
NBC Bay Area
Fallen California Firefighters Remembered at Ceremony in Sacramento
Fire crews and families gathered in Sacramento Saturday to honor 82 California firefighters, who have died over the past three years. At least 11 of the firefighters honored were from the Bay Area. One of the firefighters that was honored Saturday was Robert Francis. He worked at the San Jose...
Stephon Clark's family demands action and accountability from Sacramento Police after video circulates on social media
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of Stephon Clark is once again demanding accountability from the Sacramento Police Department after a confrontation caught on camera involving one of the officers who shot Clark made its rounds on social media. The man behind the camera who runs a YouTube page called...
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
KCRA.com
Missing man found dead along American River, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man who was reported missing Friday evening was found dead Saturday along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for July 30) Officials clarified that one person jumped into the water after seeing two people who were...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning
The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
CBS News
Police Make Possible Break In Peeping Tom Terror
Midtown Sacramento residents have been on edge for weeks after several victims reported someone staring into their windows late at night. Now, an arrest could be a major break in the hunt for this peeping Tom who has been terrorizing the area.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Angel of Tahoe’ Lisa Maloff passes away at 93
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The “Angel of Tahoe” Lisa Maloff passed away on Thursday, July 28. She was 93. South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has ordered the city flags be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Maloff, one of South Lake Tahoe’s most prolific philanthropists who donated millions to Tahoe communities.
KCRA.com
'It's just fun': Mega Millions jackpot has Sacramento dreaming big
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When lottery jackpots reach a certain height, lines start to form outside Sacramento's Lichine's Liquor & Deli, the fabled store known across the region for selling winning tickets. "This is quite an adventure," said Louise Chapa, from the back of the line Friday evening. "It's just...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Scandinavian-Inspired Home with The Utmost Attention to Detail in El Dorado Hills for Sale at $3,995,000
The Home in El Dorado Hills, an exquisite Scandinavian-inspired estate with the utmost attention to detail and extraordinary entertainment amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 2893 Capetanios Dr, El Dorado Hills, California offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Nick Sadek (Phone: 916-784-7444) at Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in El Dorado Hills.
Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop in the mountains
SACRAMENTO -- Weather officials are advising those spending Sunday evening in the mountains to beware of isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says that showers and storms look to wash over the Sierras, pushing up from the south. Those outdoors are encouraged to take shelter in a building or vehicle if they hear thunder. They are advised to not hide under trees and to avoid water or the tops of hills. Forecasters say that thunderstorms are possible over the next few days in the mountains.
