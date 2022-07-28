Former WWE Writer Says Nick Khan Was Not Company’s First Choice

www.ringsidenews.com
stillrealtous.com
Linda McMahon Comments On Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE
WWE has gone through some major changes in recent weeks and last week Vince McMahon announced that he was retiring from WWE. The wrestling world is still processing the announcement as various people from the industry are commenting on Vince’s exit. Linda McMahon was asked about Vince’s retirement during...
wrestlinginc.com
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch squared off for the RAW Women’s Championship in the opening match of Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam from Nashville. It was a great back-and-forth match from which the EST would win, capping off her storyline with The Man. Lynch once took a Jaded (Glam...
Brock Lesnar SummerSlam: Is superstar gone from WWE after PPV?
Brock Lesnar is facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. But will this be the last time he appears for the company?. WWE SummerSlam 2022 was in a bit of a bind after Roman Reigns’ reported opponent for the event,...
ETOnline.com
WWE Couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Their Adorable Love Story (Exclusive)
WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a cute-meet story, though it almost never happened because Ford was a little hesitant to get the ball rolling!. The loving couple invited ET's Rachel Smith to their Orlando home where they spoke about their adorable love story (#goals), the possibility of expanding their family and how they want to celebrate their next wedding anniversary. Ford's the first one to admit that it was Belair who took initiative, even if there was mutual interest.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam 2022 Predictions: Reigns vs. Lesnar Finale, Triple H's First Major Show
WWE's 35th annual SummerSlam event takes place this Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show's card is predominantly made up of rematches from either WrestleMania 38 or Money in the Bank, but there's plenty of added intrigue now that Vince McMahon has officially retired and Paul Levesque has stepped in as the new Head of Creative. But will "The Game" make a big splash in booking his first main roster pay-per-view? Will Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Part VII bring a fitting end to a seven-year rivalry? Are Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in jeopardy of losing their titles?
ComicBook
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Roman Reigns' Title Challenger for Clash at the Castle on SmackDown
There's been a lot of buzz surrounding WWE's Clash at the Castle event, and one of the biggest matches on the card involves the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Title, but his opponent hadn't been determined yet. That was set to be decided on tonight's SmackDown, as Sheamus was taking on Drew McIntyre in a Donnybrook match. As you would expect, it was a rather physical affair with broken tables laid out across the ring, and it was McIntyre who stood tall and earned the shot at Roman's Title at Clash at the Castle.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Overcomes Brock Lesnar Using a Giant Tractor at SummerSlam, Theory Fails to Cash In
– It was quite a spectacle at WWE SummerSlam 2022 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Roman Reigns managed to beat Brock Lesnar once again in their Last Man Standing Match. Brock Lesnar came in full Cowboy Brock mode for the match. He drove a giant front-loading tractor to the ring.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns retains WWE Universal title at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion coming out of SummerSlam. Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday night, defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. After Lesnar refused to stay down no matter what Reigns hit him with, Reigns gave Lesnar the second of two straight belt shots and buried him under a pile of table pieces, chairs, and the steel steps to get the win.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair finally completed her road to redemption at SummerSlam on Saturday night, once again successfully defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch infamously beat Belair in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam and it took until WrestleManai 38 for Belair to finally pick up a clean win over "Big Time Becks." She talked about her goal during a media scrum on Friday.
The 6 Biggest Takeaways From WWE SummerSlam Including Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And The Miz
SummerSlam is officially over, and a few massive storylines changed.
PWMania
Vince McMahon’s Name Removed From Backstage Area at WWE Events
Vince McMcMahon’s name has been removed from the backstage area during events as WWE ushers in a new era under the leadership of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. According to PWInsider, Triple H’s office was built up backstage, and what was formerly known...
wrestlinginc.com
Top Star Seemingly Injured At WWE SummerSlam
Big news coming out of last night centered around the first match of the show when Bianca Belair successfully defended her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. This was, by all means, a full circle moment for ‘The EST of WWE,’ considering last year’s SummerSlam featured the same singles match but for the “SmackDown” Women’s Title. On that particular occasion, Lynch would defeat Belair in a rapid 26 seconds — a far cry from how the competitive, back-and-forth match played out last night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
411mania.com
Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance At Summerslam, Gets Stomped By Seth Rollins Again (Clips)
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was removed from the card of Summerslam, but Riddle still made a surprise appearance on the show tonight. He noted that he wasn’t medically cleared due to Rollins’ attack on RAW, but still wanted to fight. Rollins came out and they brawled briefly before Rollins hit the stomp to Riddle again. Rollins left as officials helped the Original Bro to his feet.
Ric Flair: Ranking the Top 5 Opponents of The Nature Boy’s Storied Career
Ranking Ric Flair's best opponents during his legendary pro wrestling career. The post Ric Flair: Ranking the Top 5 Opponents of The Nature Boy’s Storied Career appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing In Action: SmackDown Star Not Medically Cleared, Replaced In Match
Another one down. It can be interesting to see a wrestling storyline change out of nowhere but it is not always for the best reason. A wrestler can be taken out of action for a variety of reasons and some of the worst are health issues. That seems to be the case again with a current WWE star who was scheduled for action this week, but there might be a bit of a silver lining to the whole thing.
wrestlinginc.com
Have Renee Paquette And Tony Khan Spoken About Commentary Role?
Renee Paquette wore several different hats during her time with WWE under the name Renee Young. However, Paquette is no longer with WWE and is a free agent, available to be hired by any wrestling promotion — including, say, the one her husband works for. “I’ve never had any...
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
