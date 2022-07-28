Humble ISD free lunch program ended 6/30/22

www.kingwood.com
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_com
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Dave Martin responds to recent robberies in Kingwood 8/1/22
Dave Martin responded to the Kingwood community regarding the recent business burglaries via his Facebook page. Multiple businesses were burglarized in the early hours of Saturday 7/30/22. Martin's comments on his Facebook page stated, "I am deeply saddened and angry to hear about the 20 businesses that were burglarized and...
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for each
This weekend, the city of Houston held its first annual gun buyback event. The event was held at the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in southeast Houston, and city officials deemed the event a success as they collected 845 guns and said they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards throughout the event.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
'Deplorable': City of Houston 'coming after' apartments with unsafe, unhealthy living conditions
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is targeting an apartment complex where residents have complained about rats, roaches, trash and mold. The City is giving the owners and management of the Timber Ridge apartments 30 days to clean up their act -- or else. "The situation people are living...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
2 Texas Residents Are Now Millionaires After Claiming Major Lottery Prizes
Two Texans are now millionaires after claiming monster lottery prizes this week!. An Arlington resident claimed a $7.25 million annuitized jackpot prize in the Lotto Texas drawing from June 25, the Texas Lottery announced Monday (July 25). The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, chose the cash value option and will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.
Lake Conroe's Newest Vacation Attraction Opens This Weekend
Lake Conroe, Texas is a great vacation spot and now they have a pretty exciting new attraction coming to the area, the Jolly Pirate Ship.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
One of Houston's best Mexican restaurants is housed in an old 1930s soda fountain
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
City of Houston aims to hold 'unhygienic' apartment complex accountable
HOUSTON — The city of Houston is targeting an apartment complex for what residents are describing as unhygienic living conditions. Rats, mold and piles of trash are issues residents say they’re enduring at the Timber Ridge Apartments, located at 12200 Fleming Drive in east Houston. On Tuesday, multiple...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Juvenile - Elsa Montemayor
MAGNOLIA, TX -- Elsa was last seen at her home in the Grand Oaks Subdivision in Magnolia, TX on July 27, 2022. At that time, she was wearing red pajama pants and a gray t-shirt. If you know the whereabouts or have any information on Elsa, please contact the Montgomery...
thisis50.com
Queen of Club & Culture MS. MOLO: “HerSOURCE is Her Strength,” Says PR Maven Chadd Black
Molo is no stranger to the Limelight, as she’s been a Front Runner in Lifestyle, Promotions, and The Entertainment Culture for quite a while now. It’s the Legacy for us, as many feel called, yet very few chosen. She currently serves as The CEO of multiple entities, Most Notably “Kiss Houston | Dallas Locations.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WEDNESDAY PURSUIT TIES UP I-45 TRAFFIC FOR HOURS
Wednesday afternoon Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a vehicle that had been stolen the day before from NRG in Houston. They attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled. The vehicle traveled north on I-45 where the driver lost control and crashed near FM 1488 and the San Jacinto River bridge. The vehicle went over the guardrail and flipped several times. As units pulled up a black male and what was believed to be a black female exited the vehicle and vanished into to woods along the river. Multiple units formed a perimeter and several K-9 units were deployed. As a drone flew overhead searching a DPS helicopter from Houston was dispatched to the scene. As deputies continued the search one deputy was accidentally bitten by one of the K-9s. He was treated by MCHD medics. As the DPS helicopter responded the crew was alerted to another stolen vehicle by the onboard LOJACK system. The vehicle was in the area of The Woodlands. The crew continued to the scene and searched for close to an hour with no luck in finding the suspects in the dense woods. Traffic on I-45 was backed up with the crash and multiple units on the scene. That traffic never recovered until well over an hour after the scene was cleared. While en route back to Houston the helicopter once again was alerted to the same LOJACK signal but was unable to identify exactly where in the heavy traffic. A short time later a Montgomery County Precinct 4 unit traveling on SH 99 heading to an assignment in Magnolia also was alerted with his in-car LOJACK system and located the stolen vehicle near Kuykendahl and SH 99. Harris County Precinct 4 was then able to spot and stop the 2003 Ford Expedition. The vehicle had originally been stolen in Montgomery County. Harris County transported the driver to the Harris County Jail.
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protest
Rodolfo Monjaraz "Rudy" was found in a field on July 6, 2022, next to the Cullen on-ramp to I-45 north. He was discovered by Houston Firefighters who were headed back to the station from another unrelated call.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/29/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-29-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-27-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on into driver in W. Houston Whataburger drive-thru, police say
"He came flying around the corner and both of us said, 'You know, he's moving a little fast,'" the driver said. "And then the next thing I know, he's in my hood."
More than $1M stolen catalytic converts seized in Houston raid, 6 arrested
HOUSTON — Investigators seized 477 catalytic converters in an early morning raid Thursday. Seven locations throughout the Houston area, including a warehouse, were hit. KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz worked with her law enforcement sources and got an exclusive inside look at the months-long investigation that stemmed from the death of Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his catalytic converter. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation was personal.
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
Rep. Al Green calls on Gov. Abbott to reveal who gave him misleading info about Uvalde shooting
HOUSTON — A Democratic congressman from Houston is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to name the people who misled him into giving false information on the day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Rep. Al Green said that not revealing those names is a "cover-up."
No one hurt when HPD officers shot at in southeast Houston
Several arrests were made Friday afternoon after someone opened fire on officers working surveillance in a neighborhood, police said.
