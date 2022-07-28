Crews Quickly Knock Down Another Fire on Stayman Flats Road

On Saturday near Dryden, Wash. a man drowned in the Wenatchee river after his innertube flipped according to a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old man and six friends and family went on a river rafting trip when they approached rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” when the man flipped from his tube and struggled to get to shore.

