Crews Quickly Knock Down Another Fire on Stayman Flats Road

kpq.com
Related
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Under Level 2 Evacuation Notice Due to Wildfire
The 5,000 acre wildfire is forcing the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office to maintain the Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notices for the entire town of Vantage. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said the wind-driven fire is threatening about 40 homes. "The fire is burning in grass and...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
MyNorthwest.com
Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped
On Saturday near Dryden, Wash. a man drowned in the Wenatchee river after his innertube flipped according to a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old man and six friends and family went on a river rafting trip when they approached rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” when the man flipped from his tube and struggled to get to shore.
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while floating the Wenatchee River
DRYDEN — A 60-year-old man drowned on Saturday while tubing in the Wenatchee River. The Walla Walla man was with a handful of friends and family floating the river near Dryden. As the group approached the rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” the man was reportedly flipped from is inner tube and began struggling to get to shore, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
kpq.com
Walla Walla Man Drowns in Wenatchee River Near Dryden Dam
A family from Walla Walla suffered a tragedy when one of their members drowned in the Wenatchee River on July 30. A man in his 60s was inner tubing with his wife and friends when they hit rough water. The group was floating near the Dryden dam when the man...
kpq.com
Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult
The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
kpq.com
Historic Wenatchee Fire Station to be Sold
The City of Wenatchee will soon sell the historic former Chelan County Fire District #1 station at 126 South Chelan Avenue. The station sits on the corner of South Chelan Avenue and Yakima Street. Executive Services Director Laura Gloria said the building, which was declared surplus through a resolution by...
kpq.com
Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning
The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
2 dead, 3 severely injured after car crashes into group of cyclists during Make-A-Wish event
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two bicyclists died, and three others were injured after a car plowed into a group riding in the Make-A-Wish Michigan 35th Annual Wish-A-Mile (WAM) Bicycle Tour on Saturday. According to investigators, a sport utility vehicle traveling northbound on Stage Road in Ronald Township crossed the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
Skagit Breaking
Concrete, WA Man Murdered With Sword, Suspect Arrested
Concrete, WA – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Offense in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete around 5:51 a.m. on July 28th, 2022. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 caller alerted dispatchers that a 52-year-old male had been stabbed with a sword by another male. Firefighters, Paramedics and emergency personal responded and transported the male to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon, where he died from his injuries.
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Appeals to Chelan County Superior Court Regarding the Grace City Church Noise Ordinance Issue
The legal battle between the City of Wenatchee and Grace City Church has led the city to appeal to the Chelan County Superior Court, claiming that the Chelan County District Court infringed upon their right to due process. This case began on Feb. 27th when a resident called RiverCom, reporting...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
kpq.com
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District No Longer Serving Private East Wenatchee Homes
The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District (GWID) is scaling back their services for private East Wenatchee homes next year after assessing their budget. Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District Manager Craig Gyselinck said they currently have 900 water users that are part of their Local Improvement Districts (LID). LIDs were set up by...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee orchard firm fined and banned from H-2A program
EAST WENATCHEE — A family-owned orchard firm has been fined $64,000 by the federal government, and barred from hiring foreign workers under the popular H-2A guest labor program. Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee allegedly housed its Mexican H-2A employees in unsafe conditions, cheated them out of wages...
kpq.com
City of Cashmere Confirms Intent to Moving Cashmere Library to the Riverside Center
The City of Cashmere recently accepted a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cashmere Library, confirming their intent on moving the library to the Riverside Center. Discussion on moving the library began after the city held a community forum on March 14. Cashmere residents expressed their desire for the library to move to the Riverside Center.
Comments / 0