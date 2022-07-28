ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Crews Quickly Knock Down Another Fire on Stayman Flats Road

By Hunter Lamb
kpq.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kpq.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

UPDATE: Vantage Under Level 2 Evacuation Notice Due to Wildfire

The 5,000 acre wildfire is forcing the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office to maintain the Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notices for the entire town of Vantage. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said the wind-driven fire is threatening about 40 homes. "The fire is burning in grass and...
VANTAGE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped

On Saturday near Dryden, Wash. a man drowned in the Wenatchee river after his innertube flipped according to a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old man and six friends and family went on a river rafting trip when they approached rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” when the man flipped from his tube and struggled to get to shore.
DRYDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Man drowns while floating the Wenatchee River

DRYDEN — A 60-year-old man drowned on Saturday while tubing in the Wenatchee River. The Walla Walla man was with a handful of friends and family floating the river near Dryden. As the group approached the rapids known as “Rock and Roll,” the man was reportedly flipped from is inner tube and began struggling to get to shore, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
DRYDEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelan County, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Barn Fire Suspect Arrested, May be Tried as an Adult

The suspect responsible for lighting a barn on fire while running from the police in Chelan may be tried as an adult after he was arrested on July 29. 17-year-old Connor Leo Strange was caught alongside 28-year-old Kendall Decoteau, who authorities claim is his girlfriend, after robbing a friend of roughly $1800 worth of belongings.
CHELAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Accident#The Knapps Hill Tunnel#Washington State Patrol
kpq.com

Historic Wenatchee Fire Station to be Sold

The City of Wenatchee will soon sell the historic former Chelan County Fire District #1 station at 126 South Chelan Avenue. The station sits on the corner of South Chelan Avenue and Yakima Street. Executive Services Director Laura Gloria said the building, which was declared surplus through a resolution by...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Excessive Heat Warning Extended with Red Flag Warning

The excessive heat warning in North Central Washington is now into its eighth day, after it was originally set for only five days. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service says the seven straight days of 100 degree plus weather in Wenatchee is in the record books. "That ties...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
CONCRETE, WA
Skagit Breaking

Concrete, WA Man Murdered With Sword, Suspect Arrested

Concrete, WA – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Weapons Offense in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete around 5:51 a.m. on July 28th, 2022. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-1-1 caller alerted dispatchers that a 52-year-old male had been stabbed with a sword by another male. Firefighters, Paramedics and emergency personal responded and transported the male to Skagit Valley Medical Center in Mount Vernon, where he died from his injuries.
CONCRETE, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: All lanes of southbound I-5 closed in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Commuters were advised to use alternate routes after all lanes of southbound I-5 at Anderson Road in Mount Vernon were closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian about 5am on Wednesday, July 27th. As of 6:30am, officials with Washington Department of Transportation reported there...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

East Wenatchee orchard firm fined and banned from H-2A program

EAST WENATCHEE — A family-owned orchard firm has been fined $64,000 by the federal government, and barred from hiring foreign workers under the popular H-2A guest labor program. Welton Orchards and Storage of East Wenatchee allegedly housed its Mexican H-2A employees in unsafe conditions, cheated them out of wages...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Cashmere Confirms Intent to Moving Cashmere Library to the Riverside Center

The City of Cashmere recently accepted a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cashmere Library, confirming their intent on moving the library to the Riverside Center. Discussion on moving the library began after the city held a community forum on March 14. Cashmere residents expressed their desire for the library to move to the Riverside Center.
CASHMERE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy