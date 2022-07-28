ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cooling shelters to remain open through Saturday morning, July 30; public urged to take care of self and others, seek air conditioned spaces

 4 days ago
As heat wave enters what could be its most dangerous phase yet, officials renew calls to check on loved ones and at-risk neighbors

The Portland area is entering what could be the most dangerous phase yet in what’s already becoming a historically long and life-threatening heat wave, with forecasts showing some of the hottest potential daytime and nighttime temperatures yet. With forecasts showing temperatures potentially topping 100 degrees through Saturday, and with...
