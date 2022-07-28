Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess

kroc.com
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
This Story of Five Minnesotans Shows Minnesota Nice Still Exists
Four Minnesotan women and one Minnesotan boy were waiting at the John F. Kennedy Airport for their flight when it was suddenly canceled. After waiting for hours and then hearing that the JetBlue flight from NYC to Minneapolis was canceled these Minnesotans realized they should do something. Those who were...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests
Starbucks workers at a south Minneapolis store are on strike, joining workers in Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia and other cities who are ramping up pressure as they seek to negotiate union contracts. Customers who pulled up to the drive-thru on Sunday morning at 4712 Cedar Avenue were told there’d be no coffee today or tomorrow but […] The post Starbucks workers strike at south Minneapolis store, join national wave of labor protests appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
The suspect was arrested about an hour and a half later while getting off the river downstream.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Minnesota History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Smack Shack to celebrate Crayfest on Aug. 6
MINNEAPOLIS — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Smack Shack is celebrating its annual Crayfest on Saturday Aug. 6 from noon to 7 p.m. in the North Loop of Minneapolis. The event started as a way to further Smack Shack's sustainability mission, and deplete the invasive crayfish...
"Creating positivity": Art gardens on Broadway and Lyndale seek to change the narrative
MINNEAPOLIS – Art and color now fill the liquor store parking lot at one of north Minneapolis' most trafficked intersections. It's part of a plan to bring color, vibrancy and hope to an area that has been a hotspot for crime.Volunteers from Love MPLS and Sanctuary Covenant Church dedicated the space during Saturday's "Flow Northside Art Crawl" event, giving onlookers a chance to see the project shaping the lot since mid-May."Being here and creating something positive in a corner that's so stereotypically negative, it makes a really big impact," said Teagan Malone, who contributed her artistic skills to the project's...
Hell's Kitchen Bloody Mary Bar is back
MINNEAPOLIS — After two years of closure due to the pandemic, employee-owned Hell's Kitchen in downtown Minneapolis has just reopened its EPIC bloody mary and mimosa bar. The 35 feet of DIY fun... has a crazy amount of options to choose from. It's open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekends.
Khalid to perform in Minneapolis for MLS All-Star Weekend, August 8
Five-time grammy nominated R&B singer, Khalid will perform at the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target on Monday, August 8. Hometown talent, Miloe is scheduled to perform as the opening act. Known for songs like “Better”, “Location”, and “Young Dumb & Broke”, Khalid will be singing the hits, as well...
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
2123 Sheridan Avenue N, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, MN, 55411
This highly sought after, convenient, location will not last. Walk to Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Theodore Wirth Golf Course & Regional Park & all it has to offer. Minutes to downtown, freeways, schools & shopping in both Minneapolis & Golden Valley. Your stunning Southeastern sunsets & views of the Downtown Minneapolis skyline are breathtaking & priceless. This spacious floorplan boasts 4 beds, 2 full baths, high ceilings, SS appliances, refinished original hardwood harmonizing with new carpet, new/newer mechanicals, multiple outdoor living spaces. No surface has been left untouched. A true pride in craftsmanship shines through inside/out. Add equity with finishable basement!
Woman shot dead in Brooklyn Center home; man in custody
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.Police say officers rushed to a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North at about 1 p.m., where they found the victim.Witnesses helped police zero in on the suspect, who was arrested later in the day in St. Louis Park. He was in possession of "multiple firearms." Police say they don't believe the shooting was random in nature.He is being held Sunday night in Brooklyn Center and is expected to be moved to the Hennepin County Jail. Police are still investigating.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Man fatally stabs teen, wounds 4 on Wisconsin river
A group was tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday when a man stabbed four people and killed one 17-year-old, according to local authorities.
A soap-prise was left in a downtown Minneapolis fountain
Someone pulled off a prank that might have been soap-par for some Thursday morning, as a fountain located along Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis was overflowing with soap bubbles. Bring Me The News observed what smelled like laundry detergent from the fountain near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and S....
Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' skyline view
A Minneapolis advertising agency came up with a clever solution to the billboard that was blocking the view of the downtown skyline from its office. Solve was finding the view from its office at 9 South 12th Street marred by the large billboard placed atop a building on Hennepin Avenue, depicting ads including the ubiquitous Kris Lindahl "Guaranteed Offer" ad, among others.
5 Of Best Beaches In Minnesota
Minnesota is a beautiful state known for its landscape filled with forests and lakes. Many tourists flock to the state to take part in its outdoor activities such as hiking or ziplining. But the state is also home to a number of warm, sunny beaches. For an up-close and personal...
MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
Three teens arrested for burglary spree across Edina and Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Three teens have been arrested for their part in what police believe to be a weekend robbery spree. The Edina Police Department arrested three male teenagers for their involvement in a 48-hour crime spree in both Edina and Minneapolis that began Saturday, July 23, with a stolen Audi Q3 sport utility vehicle taken from a business in the Southdale area of Edina. According to police, the car was then used in five purse-snatching incidents in Edina and Minneapolis.
