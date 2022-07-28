Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.Police say officers rushed to a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North at about 1 p.m., where they found the victim.Witnesses helped police zero in on the suspect, who was arrested later in the day in St. Louis Park. He was in possession of "multiple firearms." Police say they don't believe the shooting was random in nature.He is being held Sunday night in Brooklyn Center and is expected to be moved to the Hennepin County Jail. Police are still investigating.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO