Lawyer: Chip Ganassi Trying to Keep Alex Palou from F1 Opportunity

Regular Dude
3d ago
1. Palou would get his butt kicked in F1.2. A contract is a contract. If you're going to sign it... you'd better honor it.
WATCH: NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Goes Flying Into Ty Dillon During Verizon 200
The Verizon 200 hasn’t had a lot of wild moments. However, Kyle Larson changed all that when the NASCAR driver ramped his car into Ty Dillon. It was a wild moment on an otherwise mild day. We didn’t see a single caution flag for a wreck leading up to this point in the race with 22 laps to go.
NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch out of the playoffs?
Is Kurt Busch at risk of missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with concussion-like symptoms?. For the first time since March 2015, Kurt Busch was absent from a NASCAR Cup Series race. In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, Busch advanced to the second round, but he crashed hard before he could compete his second run.
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Breaks Down In Tears And Admits F1 Hero ‘Is Different Now’
Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna broke down in tears while accepting an award on behalf of her husband this week after admitting that he is 'different now'. Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, winning 91 Grand Prix’s and notching up seven world championship titles throughout his glittering career.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the 22nd race of the year. Just five regular-season races remain in the 2022 season as the race to the postseason heats up. There are two playoff spots remaining for a new winner hoping to...
Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
NBC Sports
IndyCar results and points standings after Indy road course
IndyCar results, points after Indy road course: Alexander Rossi ended a 49-race winless streak Saturday in the NTT IndyCar Series, winning the Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rossi’s eighth career victory came 1,133 days after his last on June 23, 2019 at Road America. “It’s a relief,...
NASCAR drivers dispute safer Next Gen car; Say NASCAR impacts are greater
Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin dispute NASCAR crash test numbers. At the start of the 2022 season, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car. It’s a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The car was designed to level the playing field. It’s done that to success as 14 different...
ESPN
Kyle Busch open to pay cut, options outside NASCAR as he looks for 2023 seat
INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyle Busch started his Saturday by joining past winners at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a class photo on the Yard of Bricks. He was seated next to Arie Luyendyk and in front of Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves -- a combined eight Indianapolis 500 titles flanking NASCAR's only active driver with multiple Cup championships.
Kyle Busch open to racing ‘for under my market value’ in ’23
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Busch started his Saturday by joining past winners at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a class photo on the Yard of Bricks. He was seated next to Arie Luyendyk, in front of Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves — a combined eight Indy 500 titles flanking NASCAR’s only active driver with multiple Cup championships.
NBC Sports
AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS — AJ Allmendinger continues to polish his reputation as a first-class road warrior. Allmendinger ran away with the win in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.4-mile road course, scoring his third Xfinity road win of the season. Allmendinger, who also won last...
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture
While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
Autoweek.com
Tyler Reddick Works Overtime at Indianapolis for Wild NASCAR Cup Win
One of the year’s most entertaining races saw Tyler Reddick hold off a swarm of challengers down the stretch and into overtime. In a Chevrolet from Richard Childress Racing, Reddick led the last restart with AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez jammed behind him. Reddick briefly...
F1 News: Ferrari Lashes Out At Mercedes – “Our Rivals Should Behave The Same”
A rule change is coming to the 2023 season of F1 as Mercedes have done their best to combat the porpoising issues they’ve been having this season. Now, it’s looking as though new floors will be coming to the sport thanks to complaints from the team. Ferrari has...
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Cup Series Drivers Show Out as A.J. Allmendinger Takes Checkered Flag at Pennzoil 150
This NASCAR Xfinity Series gave us a lot to enjoy. Some Cup Series drivers showed out in the top-five as A.J. Allmendinger took the win. This was another big win for Kaulig Racing, and as far as the Xfinity Series goes, it’s a big deal for the No. 16 to have three wins on the season. But looking forward to the Verizon 200, there are some Cup Series drivers that should feel very happy with their performances today.
Comments / 1