Pittsburgh, PA

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers betting preview

By Matt Russell
theScore
 4 days ago
www.thescore.com

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce 2022 Hall of Honor Class

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced four new members into their Hall of Honor, welcoming team legends back to be enshrined into black and gold history this season. The Steelers' 2022 Hall of Honor class includes running back Ray Matthews, offensive guard Sam Davis, tight end Heath Mille and...
The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes okay after being 'stepped on' in Chiefs practice

No team wants their starting quarterback to get hurt during a practice, let alone during training camp before even the preseason starts. So naturally, when Patrick Mahomes was injured during practice on Monday hobbled toward the sidelines, there was sudden nervousness and fear for the superstar's health. Kansas City would...
Ben Roethlisberger
On3.com

Notre Dame offers 2023 Pittsburgh quarterback commit Kenny Minchey

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish staff extended an offer to Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II class of 2023 quarterback and Pittsburgh commit Kenny Minchey, the four-star prospect announced Saturday. Minchey, who ranks as the No. 393 and No. 21 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, committed to Pittsburgh...
theScore

Phillies extend win streak to 4 with 2-1 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis made the right call. He just didn't make the right throw. Didi Gregorious and the surging Philadelphia Phillies were only too happy to take advantage. Gregorious raced home when Chavis' attempt to cut down Gregorious at third sailed wide of the target, helping the...
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral

Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at free agent RW Phil Kessel

In his peak throughout the 2010s, Phil Kessel was a consistent 30-goal threat, displaying his electric shooting talent en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Kessel’s move to Arizona for the last three seasons may have left him forgotten in some circles, he’s coming off his best season in three years.
