Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face at Running Back

www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
Yardbarker
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Patrick Mahomes okay after being 'stepped on' in Chiefs practice
No team wants their starting quarterback to get hurt during a practice, let alone during training camp before even the preseason starts. So naturally, when Patrick Mahomes was injured during practice on Monday hobbled toward the sidelines, there was sudden nervousness and fear for the superstar's health. Kansas City would...
2022 Miami Dolphins Win Total: Tua The Key To Success and Failure Even More
There was the hiring of a new coach and all the stuff that went down with the old one (and I think it is still yet to be resolved which doesn't help). Then Miami made a major trade to get receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City. Miami is looking to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mariners All-Star OF Julio Rodriguez exits game with wrist injury after being hit by pitch
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch Saturday night against the Houston Astros, exiting the game in the ninth inning with a wrist injury. In the top of the eighth inning, facing Astros reliever Rafael Montero, Rodriguez swung at an inside sinker, which hit him in the left wrist.
Yardbarker
Braves looking to bring back Joc Pederson?
The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out. Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.
Chiefs Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to training camp, will play season on franchise tag
Brown Jr. and the Chiefs were unable to reach a contract extension by the mid-July deadline, but it was expected that he would "soon" sign his franchise tender. He will earn $16,662,000 on the franchise tag, which according to ESPN, represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.
Report: Astros eyeing possible trade for Nationals' Josh Bell
The Houston Astros are looking for the missing pieces for a World Series run and, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, that means acquiring a first baseman and/or a catcher before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Heyman says one name that has been discussed is Washington Nationals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 Sees Nick Sirianni Quell Concern on Offense
The Eagles were in shells for the first time this summer as the calendar turned to August for a 75-minute practice session under overcast skies. Prior to practice, head coach Nick Sirianni claimed the offense was just fine after two consecutive lackluster practices last week, although he noted that he would like to see the turnovers minimized.
Yardbarker
Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers
Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. It was reported Sunday night that the players' union will "stand by" Robinson's ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.
Mason Rudolph has a shot at being Steelers QB1?
The quarterback competition at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is certainly an interesting one. While the scenario has mainly been seen as a competition between Mitch Trubinsky and rookie Kenny Pickett, offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in a recent radio interview that Mason Rudolph is still very much in the running.
Yardbarker
NFL issues statement on potential Deshaun Watson ruling appeal
The NFL issued its first statement regarding Monday’s Deshaun Watson ruling amid talk of whether the league will appeal. In a statement, the NFL thanked judge Sue L. Robinson for her “diligence and professionalism” in the Watson investigation, which resulted in a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Notably, the NFL issued a reminder that it has three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling. While the statement does not say whether that will happen, it certainly does not rule out the possibility, saying only that the league “will make a determination on next steps.”
Yardbarker
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
Attorney confirms Browns QB Deshaun Watson has settled three more cases
It was learned on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries...
Comments / 0