ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Apex Legends: Hunted' Official Cinematic Trailer

By Grant Brunner
digg.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

11 Biggest Game Releases For August 2022

August is upon us, which means the summer is starting to wind down. But that doesn’t mean that game releases are slowing down. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

A Factory Line Of Terrors

TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunted#Apex Legends#Digg#Vantage#Internet#Video Game
digg.com

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead At 89

“[Her] light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning...
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Gaming Vets Promise To Make Blockchain Games Fun And Sustainable

The runaway success of Axie Infinity and StepN has convinced a flurry of entrepreneurs that web3 gaming, where the ownership of in-game assets is in the hands of users via blockchain adoption rather than a centralized platform, is the future. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
digg.com

Does Twitch Fame Have To Come With A Stalker?

Stars on Twitch invite viewers into their homes virtually. What happens when one shows up in person? The NYT investigates this growing, terrifying trend. “In livestreams, they see into your home, into your bedroom, and it feels very personal with them,” Amouranth said. “I think that is what contributes to a lot of the stalking: They feel like they know you.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
digg.com

All Around The World, Legos Crumble For Me

This is much, much cooler than any globe I've ever owned before. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Made from 2,585 pieces, this Lego Globe actually spins. And with special glow in the dark tiles, you can see the world like you've never seen it before. It...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy