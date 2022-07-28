'Apex Legends: Hunted' Official Cinematic Trailer

digg.com
This Impressive Fan-made 'Star Wars: Jedi' VR Demo Shows Disney How It Should Be Done
Ian Higton tries out a demo for a fan-made remaster of "Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast."
'Elden Ring's' Malenia Used To Slice And Dice You A Whole Lot More
Anyone that's come face to face with Malenia in "Elden Ring" knows she's quite the doozy, but a recent datamine found that she used to be even tougher.
11 Biggest Game Releases For August 2022
August is upon us, which means the summer is starting to wind down. But that doesn't mean that game releases are slowing down.
A Factory Line Of Terrors
TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health.
'Final Fantasy 14' Player Beats Raid On Highest Difficulty Using A Dance Mat
Savage-tier Asphodelos was no match for a dance pad.
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead At 89
"[Her] light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration."
Indonesian Government Blocks Online Services For Steam, Epic Games And More
The blocks, which also affect the likes of Yahoo and PayPal, come after these companies failed to comply with a requirement related to Indonesia's content moderation laws in a timely manner.
Gaming Vets Promise To Make Blockchain Games Fun And Sustainable
The runaway success of Axie Infinity and StepN has convinced a flurry of entrepreneurs that web3 gaming, where the ownership of in-game assets is in the hands of users via blockchain adoption rather than a centralized platform, is the future.
Does Twitch Fame Have To Come With A Stalker?
Stars on Twitch invite viewers into their homes virtually. What happens when one shows up in person? The NYT investigates this growing, terrifying trend. "In livestreams, they see into your home, into your bedroom, and it feels very personal with them," Amouranth said. "I think that is what contributes to a lot of the stalking: They feel like they know you."
Forever Young, Beautiful And Scandal-Free: The Rise Of South Korea's Virtual Influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising — and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
All Around The World, Legos Crumble For Me
This is much, much cooler than any globe I've ever owned before. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Made from 2,585 pieces, this Lego Globe actually spins. And with special glow in the dark tiles, you can see the world like you've never seen it before.
Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Those 170+ Trips Her Private Jet Took This Year
Swift, a vocal environmentalist, topped a list of carbon emissions generated by private jet flights this week.
