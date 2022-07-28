Melissa & Joe Gorga Show the Jaw-Dropping Foyer They’re Building in Their New House

After getting some shade from her RHOA castmates about the celebration for Shereé's birthday, Sanya "set the record straight." On the July 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross had her castmates over to her home for the first time for a gathering that left some of the ladies less than impressed, to put it lightly. However, in The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 After Show video above, Sanya took a moment to clear something up about the event.

