Melissa & Joe Gorga Show the Jaw-Dropping Foyer They’re Building in Their New House

Teresa Giudice Glows in a White Lace Corset Dress at Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member dazzled in a flirty strapless minidress while feting her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice showed off her glamorous sense of style while celebrating her upcoming wedding with family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member dazzled in a white lace dress at her recent bridal shower.
Sanya Richards-Ross Wants to Clarify Something About the Party at Her House
After getting some shade from her RHOA castmates about the celebration for Shereé's birthday, Sanya "set the record straight." On the July 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross had her castmates over to her home for the first time for a gathering that left some of the ladies less than impressed, to put it lightly. However, in The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 After Show video above, Sanya took a moment to clear something up about the event.
Andy Cohen Celebrates Daughter Lucy’s Latest Milestone in the Cutest Way
The WWHL host shared the most precious new photo of his baby daughter. While it may seem like just yesterday that Andy Cohen first announced the arrival of his daughter, Lucy, she actually turned three months old this month. To commemorate the special day, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host shared the most adorable new photo of his little girl on Instagram.
Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis React to Patti Stanger's "Egregious" Photoshopping
The WWHL host and Flipping Out alum share why they're "so upset" about the Millionaire Matchmaker's face tuning. Jeff Lewis got candid about how he feels about Patti Stanger’s “egregious tuning and filtering of photos” during his latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
We Have an Update on Toya Bush-Harris and Anila Sajja's Husbands Amid That Halloween Party Drama
Here's what happened when Dr. Eugene and Dr. Kiran sat down to discuss their issues in a first look at the August 7 episode of Married to Medicine. Things didn't exactly get scary, but they did turn dramatic during a Halloween party featured in the July 31 episode of Married to Medicine. The night didn't just include some dazzling costumes, but also Anila Sajja and her husband Dr. Kiran Sajja pranking Toya Bush-Harris and her husband Dr. Eugene Bush by dressing up as a moving crew for their costumes. That prank later led to some issues between the husbands.
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Kenya Moore Has a Lot of Opinions About Sanya Richards-Ross’ House
Kenya had thoughts on everything from the “patterned rug” to the “gray” wall color in her RHOA castmate’s house. On the July 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sanya Richards-Ross was excited to have her castmates over to her house for the first time. Of course, the ladies were quick to weigh in on the home. (Press play on the clip above to get a full tour of Sanya’s pad.)
Kandi Burruss & Kenya Moore Celebrate Eva Marcille’s Latest Project: “All the Queens Are Here”
The RHOA duo is showing their support for their friend's new TV gig. Eva Marcille can always count on The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies to show their support! The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast member recently celebrated the second season of her TV show, All the Queen’s Men, alongside pals Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore, as captured in a sweet new photo on Instagram.
Contessa Metcalfe Explains Why She Wants a "New Ring" from Husband Scott
The Married to Medicine cast member says Scott Metcalfe "hasn't quite gotten the memo" about one big thing. On the July 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe shared that things are "much better" these days in her marriage to Dr. Scott Metcalfe. However, the Married to Medicine cast member still feels one thing in particular is missing as she and Scott continue to move forward in their relationship.
See Inside the Ultra-Glam Living Room at Kandi Burruss’ House
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member’s living space includes a massive sofa and a pink coffee table topped with chic decor. As we’ve seen over the years, Kandi Burruss’ house has adorable kids’ bedrooms, a lush front yard, and an incredible indoor pool room. The July 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta showed a new look at a living room in the home, and of course, it was incredibly glamorous.
Drew Sidora Predicts Which RHOA Cast Member Should Be "Terrified" for the Reunion
Drew looks ahead to the upcoming RHOA Season 14 reunion by throwing a little shade on WWHL. Sure, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is spilling the tea about Season 14's most buzzworthy moments in The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show weekly, but they'll address any other lingering questions at the upcoming reunion.
