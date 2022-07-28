20 tips for a better hurricane food kit: Advice from Janet Keeler

www.wlrn.org
Florida Board of Medicine will consider blocking treatments for transgender youths
The Florida Board of Medicine is slated Friday to consider a proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to bar physicians from providing treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking medication to transgender youths. The state Department of Health last week filed a petition asking the board, which regulates medical...
Shining a light on how FPL operated behind the scenes, hoping to dim opponents
Florida Power and Light powers much of Florida. It also is a very powerful voice in politics. And just how powerful that voice is has come to light in a lawsuit involving a political consulting firm used by the utility giant. From wanting to make "life a living hell" for...
High natural gas prices mean higher electric bills for Florida customers
Florida residents and businesses likely will continue to feel the sting of high natural-gas prices when they pay electric bills next year. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. estimated in regulatory filings Wednesday that they will spend nearly $3.4 billion more on power-plant fuel this year than had been expected.
A Florida law professor breaks down the state's battle with the federal government over Title IX
Florida's education commissioner is telling school districts not to comply with federal guidelines concerning gender and sexual orientation. WUSF's Cathy Carter recently spoke with Stetson University law professor Louis Virelli, about the state and federal showdown over the interpretation of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in education. Professor, the commissioner...
