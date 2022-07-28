ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matheus Scheffel in for Bruno Cappelozza vs. Denis Goltsov in PFL heavyweight playoffs

By MMA Junkie Staff
 4 days ago
The PFL heavyweight playoffs have gotten a shakeup next month in Wales.

Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) is out of his semifinal bout against top seed Denis Goltsov (29-7). Stepping in for Cappelozza will be the man who beat him in the regular season, Matheus Scheffel (16-8). PFL officials announced the change Thursday.

The PFL’s second playoff event, which features heavyweight and welterweight semifinals, takes place Aug. 13 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The main card airs on ESPN.

Scheffel was knocked out by Ante Delija in his first fight of the regular season, but rebounded in June for a unanimous decision over Cappelozza. That gave him 3 points in the regular season, which left him on the outside of the four-man playoff bracket. But now he gets his shot as an alternate.

With the change, PFL’s second playoff event lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Rory MacDonald vs. Magomed Umalatov – welterweight semifinal
  • Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira – heavyweight semifinal
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight semifinal
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – welterweight semifinal

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)

  • Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizaada
  • Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Marcin Wojcik
  • Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg
  • Szymon Bajor vs. Hatef Moeil

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone
  • Ben Ellis vs. Nathan Kelly
  • Vojto Barborik vs. Maxim Radu
  • Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi

Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
UFC 277 results: Anthony Smith says he broke leg in Magomed Ankalaev’s TKO win

Magomed Ankalaev now has the second longest winning streak in UFC light heavyweight history after defeating Anthony Smith on Saturday at UFC 277. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) gave more fuel to the theory he’ll be a future champion when he earned a second-round TKO victory former title challenger Smith (36-17 MMA, 11-7 UFC), who appeared to suffer a serious leg injury in the fight.
Video: Watch Yair Rodriguez lose his mind with Brandon Moreno's TKO win at UFC 277

There’s no doubt Brandon Moreno had the crowd in his favor at UFC 277. The Mexican star won the UFC interim flyweight title Saturday, defeating a tough Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. The fight went down in Dallas, and given the strong Hispanic and Mexican presence, Moreno got a big pop from the crowd when he stopped Kara-France with a nasty liver kick in the third round of the contest.
Former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane plans to finish Bellator contract, then retire

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane sees retirement on the horizon. The former Bellator women’s flyweight champion thinks her days in MMA are numbered and plans to make the most of them while she looks to close out her career. Macfarlane (11-2 MMA, 10-2 BMMA) hopes to regain her title in the span of her contract, complete her Bellator deal, and then walk away from the sport.
Dana White's Contender Series 48 weigh-in results: Everyone on mark in quick ceremony

LAS VEGAS – Dana White’s Contender Series 48 weigh-ins took place Monday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene to cover the proceedings. In total, 10 fighters stepped on the scale for five bouts, and all made weight without issue. In the headliner, Charlie Campbell (6-1) takes on Chris Duncan (8-1) at lightweight. Campbell weighed in at 155 pounds on the nose; Duncan was 155.5.
5-star RB Richard Young announces commitment

Some things can change in a matter of hours, can’t they? Late Friday morning, we published an article reflecting a new prediction that had been logged for five-star running back Richard Young to commit to the Oregon Ducks, choosing them over both Alabama and Georgia. Not long after, Young announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide. We can’t say we saw that one coming… The Ducks were seemingly in a great position to land Young, especially after getting a commitment from five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who developed a nice relationship with Young during the recruiting process. Instead, the Ducks will have to watch Young, the No. 2 RB in the 2023 class, go to Alabama and play out his future there. It is certainly a bummer after getting hopes up for a potential commitment, but Oregon fans should still be happy they have four-star running back Dante Dowdell in the fold for the 2023 class. Film Richard Young’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9910 FL RB Rivals 4 6.0 FL RB ESPN 4 89 FL RB On3 Recruiting 4 95.58 FL RB 247 Composite 4 95 FL RB Vitals Hometown Lehigh Acres, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-11 Weight 200 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on Feb. 16, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Twitterhttps://twitter.com/richardyoung239/status/155314235634955878411
Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes' bloody title win over Julianna Peña at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes showed her December loss to Julianna Pena was a mere bump in the road on Saturday when she regained champ-champ status in the UFC 277 headliner. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) took back the women’s bantamweight title in the main event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, avenging her loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a one-sided unanimous decision win.
