Trending: Sunrise on TikTok and becoming Chief Candy Officer

Imagine this: You've been chosen as the ice cream vendor for the 1904 World's Fair in Saint Louis, Missouri — a very big deal — and you've sold so much ice cream, you've run out of paper dishes. There's still ice cream to scoop and serve, but nothing to put it in. Now, who exactly this unlucky ice cream vendor was isn't clear, but according to a letter written in 1928 to the Ice Cream Trade Journal, the vendor's name was either Arnold Fornachou or Charles Menches (via The Nibble). Regardless, the potential disaster was quickly avoided, thanks to the quick thinking of the vendor stationed next to the ice cream stand.

