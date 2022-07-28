Trending: Sunrise on TikTok and becoming Chief Candy Officer

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
A New Yorker Lasted 5 Months Living In Florida & He's Getting Roasted In His TikTok Comments
Florida has become extremely saturated with people from New York, though one TikTok creator is actually moving back to The Big Apple because he can't stand it. He only made it five months and he's ready to leave the Sunshine State as he misses his staple NY favorites, like, as he says, "good pizza".
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Why aren’t mulberries sold at grocery stores?
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
Food Network
Where to Get Free Ice Cream on National Ice Cream Day
While it is true, for many of us, that every day — or at the very least, every summer day — is ice cream day, there is one day on the calendar that makes it official: In the United States, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in July (which, by the way, is National Ice Cream Month).
Starbucks announced that it will be closing stores in these states by the end of this month.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Starbucks is one of the largest and most loved coffee chains in the United States of America. A survey found that nearly 37.8 million Americans visited a Starbucks over the last 30 days.
An Artist Is Selling a McDonald's Pickle He Flung on a Wall
Move over Maurizio Cattelan, there's a new artist sticking food to the wall and this one doesn't even need duct tape. The latest piece of art that has casual onlookers questioning their sanity, artist Matthew Griffin is selling a single McDonald's pickle he flung onto the ceiling of a New Zealand gallery for roughly $6,200. Supposedly stuck to the walls of Auckland’s Michael Lett Gallery by only the greasy ketchup-y juices that it was stewing in when it was presumably plucked from its McDonald's cheeseburger home, the new work, simply titled Pickle, is causing a stir among the "is this art?" crowd.
Pickle from a McDonald’s burger was slapped on a gallery’s ceiling. It’s yours for $6,200
A pickle taken from a McDonald’s cheeseburger and flung onto the ceiling, is being offered at an Auckland, New Zealand, art gallery, for upwards of $6,000, according to a story in The Guardian. Artist Matthew Griffin’s work of modern art entitled “Pickle” is on view now at Auckland’s Michael...
How An Act Of Generosity Led To The Invention Of Ice Cream Cones
Imagine this: You've been chosen as the ice cream vendor for the 1904 World's Fair in Saint Louis, Missouri — a very big deal — and you've sold so much ice cream, you've run out of paper dishes. There's still ice cream to scoop and serve, but nothing to put it in. Now, who exactly this unlucky ice cream vendor was isn't clear, but according to a letter written in 1928 to the Ice Cream Trade Journal, the vendor's name was either Arnold Fornachou or Charles Menches (via The Nibble). Regardless, the potential disaster was quickly avoided, thanks to the quick thinking of the vendor stationed next to the ice cream stand.
Additional Ready Dough Pizza products recalled
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A recall alert is being reissued to modify the number of pizza products included in an original recall. The recall affects Ready Dough Pizza products. The newest recall, issued on July 29, expanded the recall to include 1,423 pounds of additional Ready Dough Pizza products. The Food Safety and Inspection Service identified additional types of pizza products in commerce that fall within the scope of this recall, including pizza products containing pepperoni, ham, bacon, and chorizo, according to a press release.
