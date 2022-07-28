Arson Deemed Possible as Second Wildfire Sparks in Downtown Hoopa in Three Days; Hoopa Valley Temperatures Expected to Hit 106 Today

lostcoastoutpost.com
oregontoday.net
Quake, August 1
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Pickup on Fire Blocks Kenmar Road this Morning
A red pickup caught on fire this morning about 9:40 on Kenmar Road in Fortuna. Traffic control was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
kymkemp.com
Possible Armed Robbery Reported on Greenwood Heights Early This Afternoon
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center received a call a little past noon reporting an armed robbery by suspects with multiple firearms on Greenwood Heights Drive. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the reporting party gave a description of the suspects. However,...
krcrtv.com
Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Rider Being Taken to Hospital] Motorcycle Crash on 101 Near Fernbridge
A motorcycle struck the center divide of southbound Hwy 101 near the Singly exit in the Fernbridge area about 5:32 p.m. “Quite bad…[Respond] Code 3,” said a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy to dispatch. “The number two southbound lane is blocked,” he reported right afterward. The...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
kymkemp.com
CHP Searching for Hit and Run Driver in Major Injury Crash Near Salyer
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Aprili) west on SR-299 west of Campbell Ridge Road in the unincorporated area of Salyer located in Trinity County. Party #1 was approaching a right roadway curve. For undetermined reasons at this time, Party #1 was unable to safely negotiate the right roadway curve. Party #1 continued in a direct course of travel and crossed over the painted solid double yellow lines. Party #2 (Unknown) was driving Vehicle #2 (Unknown) east on SR-299 west of Party #1’s location. Party #1 allowed Vehicle #1 to travel into the eastbound opposing traffic lane directly into Vehicle #2’s path of travel. As a result, Vehicle #1 crashed into Vehicle #2. This crash caused Party #1 to be fully ejected from Vehicle #1. Party #1 impacted the roadway surface and Vehicle #1 overturned eventually coming to rest within the westbound traffic lane facing in a northeasterly direction. Party #2 fled from the scene driving Vehicle #2. Party #1 sustained major injuries from the crash. Party #1 was transported to Mercy Medical Center for further medical treatment. If you witnessed this crash or have any information that may lead to identifying the vehicle and party that fled the scene, please contact Officer Wingler at (530) 623-3832.
lostcoastoutpost.com
CHP Seeking Driver That Fled Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Salyer Wednesday, Leaving Other Driver With Major Injuries
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
kymkemp.com
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt, Going Down!
Remember that deal we told you about a couple of months ago, wherein a Western-themed cable channel that rose from the ashes of Jim & Tammy Faye’s PTL Network made a bid for Humboldt County stalwart of the airwaves News Channel 3 and its sister station, KVIQ?. Today comes...
At Gill's by the Bay in Humboldt County, NorCal’s commercial whaling history is on display
Strong coffee. Delicious crab omelets. A harpoon gun?
kymkemp.com
K-9 Lieutenant Kai Finds Fentanyl, Methamphetamine in Vehicle With Expired Registration
This is a press release from the Crescent City Police Department:. On 7-29-2022 at about 2000 hours, Crescent City Police Officer Pearson was conducting patrol through the backlot of the high school and saw a vehicle that had expired registration and was in an area of the high school that is closed at night.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hoopa residence for the report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries. Deputies arrived at the residence and located an adult female victim....
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone
You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
crimevoice.com
Man accused of firing semiautomatic weapon at deputies during pursuit in Humboldt County
Above: Jared Eli Aubrey (L) and Darrike Miles McKeown (R) | All photos via Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a recent pursuit and officer-involved shooting. The primary suspect is identified as 32-year-old Jared Eli Aubrey of Eureka,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Trying to Figure Out Who the Four People Were Who Abandoned Vehicle Following High-Speed Pursuit Near Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 23, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Hoopa area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Tish Tang Road. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
