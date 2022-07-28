‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Time-Traveling Terrors (VIDEO)

www.tvinsider.com
‘Westworld’: James Marsden on Teddy & Christina’s Season 4 Dynamic
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld, Season 4, Episodes 1-6.] The nature of Westworld‘s reality is ever-changing, and raising plenty of questions this season is returning favorite James Marsden as Teddy Flood. Last seen two seasons ago, Teddy’s mysterious resurfacing has yet to be explained, but one...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Caterina Scorsone Shares Excitement Over Season 19 Premiere Script
Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd in ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy, has read the script for the premiere of the upcoming 19th season, and she is excited to get things rolling. Taking to social media on Sunday, July 31, Scorsone tweeted that she was “Memorizing lines for #1901,”...
Showtime Orders A24 Pilot ‘Mason’ From Steven Yeun & ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Team
Showtime has given the green light to the A24-produced half-hour comedy pilot Mason from creator, executive producer, and star Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks to You). Set to direct and executive produce the project are Everything Everywhere All at Once duo Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan) and Steven Yeun (Minari, Nope). A24 is producing the project with Daniels’ producing partner Jonathan Wang and Universal Remote’s Adam Kopp.
‘The Flash’ Is Ending With Short Season 9 on The CW
The Arrowverse keeps getting smaller and smaller. The CW Network and Warner Bros. Television have announced that The Flash will be ending with its upcoming ninth season. Production is slated to begin next month. The ninth and final season, consisting of 13 episodes, will premiere in 2023. “Nine seasons! Nine...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 1-7): ‘The Sandman,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 1-7.
‘Westworld’ Star Daniel Wu on Jay’s Startling Episode 6 Reveal & What’s Next
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld, Season 4, Episode 6, “Fidelity.”]. Westworld dove into rebel Jay’s (Daniel Wu) backstory for “Fidelity,” and with it came some shockingly heartbreaking revelations. Through flashbacks, viewers see how he was first introduced to Frankie, a.k.a. C (Aurora...
What Could Kristen & David’s ‘Love’ Conversation Mean for the Rest of ‘Evil’ Season 3?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Evil Season 3 Episode 8 “The Demon of Parenthood.”]. Kristen (Katja Herbers) said “I love you” to David (Mike Colter) in the latest Evil episode, but will it lead anywhere in Season 3? That’s iffy at this stage.
‘The Boys’ Promotes Cameron Crovetti & Adds More to Season 4 Cast
It seems as though The Boys fans are about to see a lot more of Homelander’s (Antony Starr) son Ryan in Season 4 as star Cameron Crovetti is promoted to series regular. The young actor who has played the character since Season 2 will have a more substantial role moving forward, which isn’t shocking considering where Season 3 left viewers. Under the care of his volatile and unpredictable Supe father, only time will tell how his influence will extenuate to the boy.
‘Weakest Link’ Renewed for Longer Season 3 at NBC
NBC has renewed Weakest Link for Season 3, which is going to be super-sized with more episodes than ever. Season 2, which premiered March 13, consisted of 13 episodes, and Season 3 will have 20. Jane Lynch will return to host and executive produce the game show’s third installment.
Leave It to Beaver
The adventures of Ward, June, Wally and Beaver Cleaver. The passing of Tony Dow this week brought back a flood of memories for generations weaned on the antics of Beaver Cleaver (Jerry Mathers) and his idealized sitcom family—including Dow as earnest older brother Wally—in Beaver, which aired from 1957 to 1963 on CBS and ABC, and forever in syndication. A five-hour marathon tribute features some of Dow’s most memorable episodes, with titles including “Wally’s Job,” “Wally’s Weekend Job,” “Wally’s Car,” “Wally’s New Suit” and “Wally’s Practical Joke.” (Things were simpler then, at least on TV.) Come for the brotherly love, stay for the gentle, timeless humor.
‘Better Call Saul’: What Did You Think of [Spoiler]’s Return? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 11 of Better Call Saul, “Breaking Bad.”]. It’s been quite some time since fans last spent time with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in their Winnebago meth lab, but the time has come to revisit it in Better Call Saul.
Who Lives and Dies? Is Cheryl the Secret to Saving ‘Riverdale’? (VIDEO)
Well if there is anyone hot enough to melt a comet, it’s certainly Riverdale‘s Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). As the show’s most fantastical season to date comes to an end, so too may our beloved, beleaguered town with pep. For weeks, Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang have been dealing with the undead, corpses with missing heads, rapidly aging babies, witches, an alternate universe known as “Rivervale” and the battle of good-vs-evil against Percival Pickens (Chris O’Shea).
Best Lines of the Week (July 22-28): ‘If You Think You Could Be in Danger, You Are in Danger’
The month of July may be winding down, but TV sure isn’t, with most shows in this week’s lineup either just kicking off or keeping the ball rolling. And as always, with the latest batch of new episodes came an abundance of fantastic lines. Hulu’s murder-comedy Only Murders...
‘Everything I Know About Love’ Trailer: Life Gets Messy for Flatmates in Peacock Dramedy (VIDEO)
In Peacock’s upcoming dramedy, Everything I Know About Love, the central love story is that between childhood best friends — bur will one of them getting into a relationship change everything?. The streaming service has dropped the official trailer and key art for Everything I Know About Love,...
‘Better Call Saul’: Gene Reflects on the Past in ‘Breaking Bad’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 11 of Better Call Saul, “Breaking Bad.”]. Better Call Saul took a step back in time for Gene (Bob Odenkirk) who reflected on his past while working on a new scheme in, “Breaking Bad.”. An homage to...
Elvis Launches ‘Summer Under the Stars,’ New Season of HBO’s ‘Industry,’ USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass,’ ‘Split’ Finale
A 24-hour Elvis Presley movie marathon kicks off the 20th edition of Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong “Summer Under the Stars” event, honoring a different star each day. HBO’s high-finance drama Industry returns for a second season. USA’s new competition show Snake in the Grass is part survival series, part The Mole. The British drama The Split, set at a family divorce-law firm, wraps its third and final season.
‘Westworld’ Puts Aaron Paul(s) Through the Wringer in ‘Fidelity’ (RECAP)
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Westworld Season 4 episode 6, “Fidelity.”]. Evan Rachel Wood once referred to Westworld as the “acting Olympics,” and in “Fidelity,” Aaron Paul earns a spot on the podium. While Wood once had to “limit [her] emotional affect”...
‘Prey’ Cast on ‘Predator’ Origin Story Bootcamp, Historic Use of Comanche Language & More (VIDEO)
The Predator franchise continues when Prey slithers onto screens this Friday, August 5 on Hulu. The prequel — set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation — stars Amber Midthunder as a skilled warrior named Naru who fights to save her people from one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. Prey features a cast full of Native American and First Nation actors, making history as the first feature film to receive a full Comanche language dub.
Pluto TV Launches ‘Jeopardy!’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Channels With Classic Episodes
Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune lovers now have two new places to stream the long-running game shows. On Monday, August 1, Pluto TV announced the launch of two new free streaming channels, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Hosted by Alex Trebek. The channels — available now — are dedicated to airing classic episodes of the syndicated TV staples for free via live, linear channels and on-demand 24/7.
‘The Last Movie Stars’: Ethan Hawke on What Didn’t Make Docuseries Cut
HBO Max‘s docuseries The Last Movie Stars pulls back the curtain on Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward‘s history together in their own words. Helping bring it all to life is director Ethan Hawke, who enlisted the help of some famous friends to breathe life into pre-existing transcripts taken from interviews with Newman, Woodward, and those closest to them.
