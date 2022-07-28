ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hodgkins, IL

spotonillinois.com

Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

No injuries reported after shots are fired near Wrigley Field early Sunday

No injuries were reported after shots were fired on Clark Street near Wrigley Field early Sunday. Video from a nearby webcam showed people running across the ballpark’s plaza and looking back toward the gunfire. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows two groups of people crossing paths on the...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jennifer Geer

What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?

Whether your craving is for an omelet, a Reuben sandwich, or maybe some fluffy pancakes, Yelp has you covered. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be known internationally for its diverse restaurant scene with its trendy new spots and fine dining, but what if all you really want is a greasy cheeseburger, fries, and a milkshake?
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Power Couple At Byron’s Hot Dogs Are Neighborhood Stars After Nearly 30 Years Behind The Counter Together

LAKEVIEW — Brant and Sandy Lidman are used to being recognized in Chicago — but they might be the rare celebrities who will recognize you right back. Byron’s Hot Dogs — a family-owned and -operated hot dog restaurant — opened in 1975 and has two locations. It’s become a staple on the North Side, serving classic fare like hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken sandwiches. But just as beloved are Brant and Sandy Lidman, two employees who, from behind the counter, have seen it all for more than 30 years.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
DES PLAINES, IL
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in July 2022

To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so).
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tom Skilling’s August outlook: What’s in store for the Chicago area this month

The bottom line from projections: A warmer and drier than normal August 2022 is the consensus forecast. The 30-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggest indicators and modeling suggest odds favor above normal temps and below normal overall precip–though with t-storms and convective shower so often involved in producing much of the month’s precipitation, precip tallies can vary widely across the region.
CHICAGO, IL
Americajr.com

Jet’s Pizza® Reaches Milestone, Opening Their 400th Location

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Jet’s Pizza opened their 400th location in the pizza chain’s franchise. The 400th store is in the neighborhood of Jefferson Park in Chicago, IL. This location is owned by Bryan Gilbert and Dan O’Donohue. On Wednesday, July 27, John Jetts, the President...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Lottery: These Are Where the Most Winning Tickets Have Been Sold

With the hype surrounding the Mega Millions $1.02 billion jackpot, you may be left looking for ways to increase your chances of winning. The odds of hitting the winning numbers are rather slim — 1-in-303 million, according to game officials. By comparison, some estimates hold that you have a 1-in-9 million chance of being struck by lightning on two separate occasions. But several Chicago-area stores have a record of selling winning tickets.
CHICAGO, IL
fb101.com

96-Year-Old Mom-and-Pop Ice Cream Shop Now Franchising

The Original Rainbow Cone a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced a new franchise partner program. The uniquely designed program, created with third-generation Rainbow Cone Owner Lynn Sapp, and the Buonavolanto Family, will expand the Rainbow Cone family and its celebrated history, flavors and values to new communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast and South/Southwest.
CHICAGO, IL

