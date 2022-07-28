Teachers turn to crowdfunding to avoid out-of-pocket costs

www.rexburgstandardjournal.com
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Opinion: Idaho desperately needs a healthy two-party system
Back in the 1980s, during my attorney general days, Idaho had a healthy two-party system. There were about equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature. While legislators of either party advanced competing policies, they were willing to work across the aisle to move the state forward. Compromise was not a forbidden word. Extremism rarely raised its ugly head.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Idaho’s Dr. Ryan Cole defends his medical license, saying complaints are political attacks
Originally published July 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The medical board in the state of Washington is considering disciplinary action against Dr. Ryan Cole, the Idaho pathologist who serves on a public health board while advocating against COVID-19 vaccines and accusing other public health agencies of fraud.
Comments / 0