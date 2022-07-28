Become the Mayor of Bacon City USA with Wright Brand Bacon in Vernon Texas

mix925abilene.com
Nacol’s Jewelry plans to move, add bakery to store
Prior to the closing of Fiesta Mariachi, Nacol's Jewelry purchased the building and is now planning to put together an unexpected business duo.
Choco Taco, where to find it in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special ice cream treat made with vanilla ice cream in a taco-shaped waffle cone, and topped with chocolate and peanuts, has been a fan favorite for almost four decades since it was first rolled out in 1983 but sadly it’s coming to an end. So after 40 years, you’ve probably […]
newschannel6now.com
La Michoacana Meat Market to close its doors
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After nearly 15 years in Wichita Falls, La Michoacana Meat Market will close its doors on Saturday. “Not only was it a Latin supermarket but a lot of Africans, Asians and Americans came in during lunchtime, so I think closing it will have a huge impact,” Ivette San Miguel, La Michoacana assistant manager, said.
Where wrecks happen most in Wichita Falls
According to traffic information provided by the Wichita Falls Police Department, intersections are the most common areas for wrecks to occur.
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
Family offering reward in hit and run rollover wreck
One family is still looking for answers after their vehicle was struck by an unknown driver and rolled before coming to a stop on July 4.
Something You Don’t See Everyday…Wind Turbine Spins On Fire In Texas!
ICYMI over the weekend here in Texas, a wind turbine caught on fire in Crowell, Texas. Crowell, about 2 hours East of Lubbock, was the sight of the wind turbine that spun on fire as onlookers caught video. Scroll down to see video. WIND TURBINE SPUN ON FIRE MAKING HUGE...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 29, 2022
If you happen to recognize any of the people on this list, you should call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers immediately. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of wanted fugitives in our area. All of these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day.
