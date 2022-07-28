Additional Human Remains Found at Palm Coast Construction Site

The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO