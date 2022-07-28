Additional Human Remains Found at Palm Coast Construction Site

askflagler.com
10 Castle-Like Structures in FloridaL. CaneFlorida State
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Some scientists think turtles are the key to de-aging treatments for humans.Matthew WoodruffSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
The Florida Destination Where You Can Allegedly Drink From the Fountain of YouthL. CaneFlorida State
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
Sheriff's Office ends excavation at Toscana site after finding 90% of a skeleton
FCSO investigators concluded their onsite excavation of human remains at Toscana on Saturday, July 30, after recovering about 90% of a human skeleton. The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office. After consulting with the Medical Examiner, the USF Anthropologist team, FDLE’s CSI and FCSO’s Major Case and...
Holly Hill police find human remains near homeless camp
HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police are investigating a discovery of human remains. READ: President Biden: ‘I tested positive for COVID again’. Someone found bones and clothing about 100 yards into the woods off of Alabama Avenue near a homeless camp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Old Sheriff’s Office Building to Become Addiction Treatment Center
BUNNELL – The old building off SR-100 which once held the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will now become a center for addiction crisis resources. A company from out-of-state called Health Care Alliance North America (HCANA) purchased the building after it was sold by the county, and will now be moving forward with putting it toward this worthy new cause.
Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida
READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
Palm Coast man charged with molesting girls at group home
A city utility worker molested children at a group home for two years, giving the victims items in exchange for sex acts, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. "To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again."
Marion County, FL, Confirms Case of EEE
The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Thoroughbred colt in Marion County, Florida, positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) on July 21. He presented with fever, hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 8. The colt was undervaccinated and is now deceased.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reduce target flows from Lake Okeechobee, as lake levels remain steady due to drier conditions and local basin runoff has been adequate to maintain salinity levels.
Belle Terre pedestrian bridge replacement project begins
Workers are replacing the pedestrian bridge on Belle Terre Parkway just south of Buddy Taylor Middle School, causing detours in areas near the school and Pritchard Drive. Custom Built Marine Construction is tearing down the current timber walkway and building a new, 10-foot-wide concrete pedestrian path there, according to a news release from the Palm Coast city government.
Driver of black Mercedes-Benz arrested after traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
The driver of a black Mercedes-Benz was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Jason Rashad Escoffery, 39, of Orlando, was at the wheel of the vehicle in the wee hours Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s driver’s license has been suspended in connection with a driving under the influence arrest.
Two suspects arrested in theft of copper from construction site
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing copper from a Leesburg construction site. Leesburg police were dispatched Wednesday night to the 200 block of Lee Street after receiving a suspicious persons complaint. When officers arrived at the construction site they saw 37-year-old Willie Washington throwing pieces of metal out of a second story window. They also saw 38-year-old Gregory C. Bindner picking the metal up and loading it into his car, according to the arrest report.
Police asks public for help locating missing man last seen at Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 50-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week. According to police, James Williams was last seen on July 23 at the Daytona International Speedway. If you have any information...
Florida man found with dagger in his shoe during security screening at DeLand courthouse, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man in Florida was found to have a dagger hidden in his shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said the courthouse's magnetometer went off as Austin W....
Former DeLand Golf Course to Become Residential Neighborhood
DELAND, Fla. - The Deland City Commission on Monday voted to approve the rezoning of an abandoned golf course to turn it into a residential housing space. The vote was 3-2 to rezone, and the slim margin is certainly indicative of a deeper controversy. The development is slated to be called Beresford Reserve, with 3.53 units allowed per acre of land.
Orlando man, 36, killed in I-4 crash in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed Monday morning when his sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-4...
Roofing scams in the Villages
The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
‘Get out of the water’: Sharks spotted swimming near Florida shore
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Jacksonville got more than a day of fun in the sun after sharks were spotted swimming in shallow water. In a video shot Saturday afternoon, sharks can be seen swimming close to the shoreline at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville. A person in the video can...
